Major Marketing Expansion for Energy Saving, Patented House Wrap Insulation Co : Innovative Designs Stock(Symbol: IVDN)

$IVDN Companies IVDN Insultex House Wrap IVDN Testing IVDN About IVDN IDI Gear

Major Expansion of Marketing Campaign for Patented House Wrap Insulation Far Superior to Competition in Energy Saving Performance

INNOVATIVE DESIGNS, INC (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

A contractor and homeowner inquired about the Insultex House Wrap, with an R-Value of 6.. After my research, I was impressed with the energy efficiency it offers along with its environmental impact. ” — Hamshaw Lumber buyer, Chris Calcari

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major Expansion of Marketing Campaign for Patented House Wrap Insulation Far Superior to Competition in Energy Saving Performance: Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN)  Patented and Unique Insultex® Insulation Delivering Performance Far Superior to All Competition. Applications in the Global Multi-Billion Dollar Home Building and Winter Apparel Product Categories. Recent Court Victory Positions Company for Expanded Nationwide Marketing of Unmatched, R-6 Rated InsultexHouse Wrap Insulation. Multi-Location Hamshaw Lumber Added as New England Retailer with Initial House Wrap Order. Independent Testing Certifies Unmatched R-6 Insulation Value.Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN), manufactures and markets its patented Insultexmaterial, a quantum leap forward in insulation as the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. IVDN products deliver optimum warmth and comfort with insulating, windproof, and waterproof protection. IVDN has used its proprietary Insultexmaterial to commercialize both clothing and home building insulation products. The home building product line is marketed under the trade name Insultex House Wrapand is entering the global marketplace at a time when concern over climate issues the need for greater energy efficiency is growing at a fever pace.This new evacuated cellular structured fabric, available exclusively from IVDN, is truly revolutionary. It has been proven that a vacuum is the best Insulation and IVDN Insultexincorporates countless evacuated cells. These individual cells create a tortuous path. Insultexconsists of a three-dimensional network of a countless number of evacuated cells, which impacts the conduction of thermal energy. The result of these countless number of evacuated cells is the creation and enforcement of a thermal energy tortuous path within the InsultexIVDN has a very small share structure with only about 34 million shares outstanding and a public float of about 16 million shares. Additionally, according to the latest 10-K filing, CEO Joseph Riccelli and two Directors are holding over 8 million of these shares making IVDN a very lean stock. June 1st Update to Shareholders Regarding Renewed and Expanded Marketing of Unmatched, R-6 Rated INSULTEXHouse Wrap InsulationOn June 1st IVDN issued an update to shareholders covering the strongly improved status of the company’s marketing capability after winning a significant court victory in late 2021. The update included the following commentary from IVDN management:“Our company has been achieving some very positive and important milestones over the past several months which are contributing to the long-term growth plan that we believe can deliver substantially higher value for everyone holding positions in IVDN. As you may be aware, the company recently received favorable rulings in a litigation issue over our rights to market Insultex House Wrapwhich has been conclusively demonstrated to offer far superior performance to all competitive products on the market today.Since the favorable final resolution of the litigation issue in late 2021 we have been working to re-launch and expand our manufacturing and nationwide marketing efforts. To this end, we have been adding new distributors who are beginning to bring us increasing orders for Insultex House Wrapeach month now. As customers learn of the superior performance from our product, they are ordering Insultex House Wrapand, at a time when energy prices are surging to all-time highs, insulation performance has never been more important. Although we do not announce each new customer and order we receive, the rising flow of orders will be reflected in our quarterly financial reports going forward.” Multi-Location Hamshaw Lumber Added as New England Retailer with Initial Insultex House WrapOrderOn April 21st IVDN announced Hamshaw Lumber added to its retailer list. Opened in 1980, Hamshaw Lumber now has seven locations: Barre, MA, Amherst, MA, Brattleboro, VT, South Deerfield, MA, Greenfield, MA, Keene, NH and Orange, MA. See Hamshaw Lumber website: https://hamshawlumber.com/ Hamshaw Lumber buyer Chris Calcari, commented, “A contractor and homeowner inquired about the Insultex House Wrap, with an R-Value of 6, at Hamshaw Lumber. After doing research, I was impressed with the energy efficiency it offers along with its environmental impact. Our first purchase order is in route to our Orange, Massachusetts store.”• IVDN Interview with Bloomberg U.S. on RedChip Money ReportTo view the interview segment at any time visit: https://youtu.be/jTF2_GrnH3c  High Potential Commercial Marketing for IVDN InsultexProductsClothing Applications:• 1 layer of Insultexprotects a person to sub-freezing temps.• 1 square yard of Insultexis 0.021 inches thick and weighs 0.42 oz.• 8.8 oz. of Insultexcan float approx. 287 lbs. of body weight.• Insultexmaterial can be sewn and/or laminated.• Multiple layers of Insultexcan be used to provide practically unlimited levels of insulation.This incredible IVDN material can be used in outerwear, tents, sleeping bags, coolers, boots, swimsuits, blankets, comforters; just about anything that would benefit from its remarkable insulating or buoyant qualities.Home Building Applications:According to Grand View Research, the global insulation market size was estimated at USD $52.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% going forward. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation is estimated to propel growth. Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries such as China, India, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, drive the need for better infrastructure. R-Value TestedThe majority of extensive testing for IVDN has been conducted by an independent certified laboratory using an accreditation agency-approved modified ASTM-C518 protocol. Other relevant thermal tests were conducted by accredited, independent materials testing laboratories.Contractors & builders who use IVDN Insultex House Wraphave the ability to not only add a water vapor, air and wind barrier, but add an additional R-6 insulation to a structure. All of this is accomplished by applying IVDN Insultex House Wrapthe same way other house wraps are attached to a structure. Siding contractors can now offer their customers an additional R-Value by simply applying IVDN Insultex House Wrapto the existing structure. Builders who have to meet more stringent R-Value requirements can simply add IVDN Insultex House Wrapto their wall structure and immediately add an additional R-6 insulation value.For more information on Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) visit the company’s 2 websites at: http://www.idigear.com and http://www.insultexhousewrap.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

IVDN's Insultex House Wrap Installation