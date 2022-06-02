Lemonade Stands for More During Alex's Lemonade Days, June 4-12
Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex Scott's front yard lemonade stand; raises funds for pediatric cancer research and families affected.
If everyone has lemonade stands or goes to lemonade stands, I think we can do it.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit committed to curing childhood cancer, invites families and individuals across the country to host their own or visit local lemonade stands during Lemonade Days (June 4-12).
— Alex
The national volunteer fundraiser commemorates ALSF founder Alexandra “Alex” Scott’s challenge to raise $1 million for childhood cancer cures, one cup of lemonade at a time. Volunteers are invited to host lemonade stands any day during the first full week of June to continue Alex’s mission and bring renewed attention and funding to the fight against childhood cancer.
With help from these volunteers, Alex would reach her million-dollar goal before losing her life to cancer in August 2004. Since 2004, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation has raised more than $250 million to fund life saving research across North America and support families whose children are battling cancer.
This year, during Lemonade Days, volunteers will host over 1,000 lemonade stands around the country, making a difference for families and children impacted by childhood cancer. This money will be used to fund innovative research and enhance the lives of those affected by a childhood cancer diagnoses.
In addition to hosting lemonade stands, people looking for other ways to support the movement can get involved by visiting a local stand or event, supporting one of ALSF’s sponsors’ fundraisers, or simply showing support through social media by using #LemonadeDays.
This year, ALSF introduced 14 families as Lemonade Leaders. These families have shown incredible dedication and commitment towards ALSF’s mission by hosting annual lemonade stands.
These leaders will host their own lemonade stands, which you can find on our website, and will share their stories and experiences with childhood cancer and our foundation.
For more information, to sign up to hold your own lemonade stand, or to find a stand near you, visit LemonadeDays.org.
