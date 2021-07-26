Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Launches the First Cryptocurrency Grant for Childhood Cancer Research
The grant will be distributed in cryptocurrency, with a goal of awarding the equivalent of least 5 BTC, approximately $200,000.BALA CYNWYD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit foundation devoted to finding cures for all children with cancer, is continuing to distinguish itself as leader in pediatric cancer funding by launching the first childhood cancer research grant that will be distributed entirely in cryptocurrency. Started from a front yard lemonade stand, ALSF has become one of the leading childhood cancer nonprofits and has funded over 1,000 research projects across North America.
This first-of-its kind grant will be entirely funded by donations of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. These donations will remain as cryptocurrency before being distributed to a grant recipient as either Bitcoin or another type of cryptocurrency. Jay Scott, Co-Executive Director of ALSF, said, "Our daughter's front yard lemonade stand over 20 years ago has created a movement in the childhood cancer community. With the expansion of a cryptocurrency grant, we are creating unique avenues for new supporters to get involved and for researchers to get new sources of funding in the fight against childhood cancer.” With this grant, ALSF plans to continue its mission of funding impactful childhood cancer research, while continuing to support decentralized and open-sourced projects that require grant recipients to share their findings across the pediatric cancer community.
ALSF is accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and several other cryptocurrencies. To donate or learn more visit https://www.alexslemonade.org/donate-cryptocurrency.
About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised over $200 million toward fulfilling Alex’s dream of finding a cure, funding over 1,000 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. For more information on Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.
