Farm Journal Taps Enliven Data Solutions to Automate Client Reporting

Meaningful Dashboards with Actionable Insights

Ad Ops Staff Shifts Focus to Campaign Optimization and Meeting Client KPIs

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE (NH), UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Farm Journal has selected Enliven Data Solutions to implement the TapClicks™ unified data analytics and reporting platform. The project entails connecting over 20 data sources, including Google™, email marketing, lead generation, programmatic, and the Naviga Advertising platform, to provide a single source of truth, with current data, that can be leveraged organization-wide.

The project will eliminate the need to manually assemble performance reports, allowing the Ad Ops team to focus on optimizing campaigns to ensure client KPIs are met. Clients have the option to access dashboards to monitor campaign performance or receive reports automatically, in whatever layout or format they prefer.

Farm Journal is the nation’s recognized leader in agriculture content, data and business insights, serving every key audience in agriculture, including crop farmers, livestock producers, the produce supply chain and ag retailers.

Enliven Data Solutions helps publishers, brands and agencies leverage unified data to improve business performance and automate processes. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, the principals of Enliven Data have been providing enterprise class solutions and professional services for over 20 years. To learn more about Enliven Data Solutions, visit https://www.enlivendata.com

