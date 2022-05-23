Vici Media Captures More Revenue and Time with Billing Automation
Enliven Data Solutions Automates Rate Calculations and Integrates TapClicks with QuickBooks
The billing process is much faster, errors have been eliminated and we know everything is being billed.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSIRE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To keep up with their growing white label digital agency business, Vici Media needed to automate their billing process and improve financial oversight. Digital marketing is complex, with a regular stream of new orders and constantly changing campaigns, goals, metrics, and strategies. Each month, hundreds of lines of digital campaigns were manually reconciled, billed, and reported on, consuming upwards of 80 hours of their staff's time. Not surprisingly, errors and omissions were increasing along as the business was growing, impacting cashflow and resulting in additional work.
— Todd Schumacher, President of Vici Media
Vici selected Enliven Data Solutions, a TapClicks™ Solutions Partner, to tackle the challenge based on their experience in advertising and media and ability to integrate the TapClicks platform with QuickBooks™. Starting with a review of Vici’s processes, billing rules, and workflows, Enliven identified and documented all the variables in billing process that needed to be factored into the automation. A product pricing, discount, and rules matrix was developed to automatically calculate the correct amount to bill. Client requirements and preferences were also considered, including the day of the month to bill and information to include on the invoices.
In addition to billing automation, campaigns are reconciled against QuickBooks™, to ensure everything sold is delivered and billed correctly. According to Todd Schumacher, President of Vici Media, “The process is much faster, errors have been eliminated, and we know everything is billed.”
Vici Media is a full-service digital advertising technology company specializing in white label solutions for media groups and advertising agencies. Services include sales training, media planning, online ad buying, reporting, and campaign optimization. Utilizing a multi-platform approach to digital advertising, Vici’s clients are able to expand their offerings beyond traditional media buys.
Enliven Data Solutions helps publishers, brands, and agencies leverage unified data to improve business performance. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, the principals of Enliven Data have been providing enterprise class solutions and professional services for over 20 years. To learn more, visit www.enlivendata.com
Information
Enliven Data Solutions
+1 603-7698654
email us here