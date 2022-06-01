Piccolo Buco by Cooper’s Hawk, A New Pizza Concept Imported From Rome Opens June 12th in Oak Brook

Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

Cooper’s Hawk Founder Tim McEnery Brings Chef Luca Issa’s Take on Neapolitan Pizza to the US

DOWNERS GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced today that Piccolo Buco by Cooper’s Hawk will officially open on June 12th at 1818 Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, IL. The new restaurant, the second concept to be introduced under the “by Cooper’s Hawk” banner, will debut a new style of Neapolitan pizza in the US. Cooper’s Hawk Founder Tim McEnery fell in love with Rome’s famed Piccolo Buco pizzeria on a trip to Italy and was determined to bring it to guests and wine club members in the states. McEnery is now collaborating with Chef Luca Issa to open an American namesake of his Roman pizzeria in Chicagoland.

“My fiancé Liz and I happened upon Piccolo Buco on a recent trip to Italy,” says McEnery. “It’s a charming spot just steps away from the Trevi Fountain in Rome. I was blown away by the presentation and the taste. It was beautifully crafted with fresh, simple ingredients and looked nothing like any pizza I had ever seen. This is Chef Luca’s pizza recipe he’s perfected over many years. It’s truly an honor to share it.”

Chef Luca’s unique pie features a tall, crown-like crust that is crisp on the outside and soft and airy on the inside. According to Chef Luca, you MUST use scissors to cut the pizza so you “don’t flatten the beautiful crust!” The extraordinary look and crave-able taste of Chef Luca’s pizzas are the result of high-quality Italian ingredients including imported Italian flour, fruity and exceptionally vibrant extra virgin olive oil made from a blend of Caninese, Leccino, and Frantoio olives from the province of Viterbo, and both red and yellow sauces made with fresh, organic plum tomatoes grown on Paglione family farm in Puglia. The 2016 Flos Olei Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils awarded this oil 97 points.

“I am so happy to be bringing my pizza recipe to the Cooper’s Hawk Wine Club members,” says Chef Luca. “I am excited to introduce a new style of pizza to one of the greatest cities in America.”

Piccolo Buco will offer a broad selection of craft cocktails, Italian classic, and cult wines alongside specially-made wines by Cooper’s Hawk — all designed to pair with this one-of-a-kind Roman dining experience. The menu features handmade Italian classics using imported Italian ingredients.

• Pizza is divided into three families: white sauce; red sauce made with mozzarella and a traditional tomato base; and yellow sauce, with the slightly sweet taste of yellow tomato.

• Appetizers and salads including Four Cheese Arancini “Suppli”, Crispy Stuffed Squash Blossoms (a Roman classic), a Meat & Cheese plate, and the Luca Issa Caesar Salad

• Handmade pasta including Hand-Rolled Three Finger Cavatelli, Cacio e Pepe, and Truffle Fondue Cappellacci.

• Entrees ranging from Vancouver Island Salmon and Baked Eggplant Parm to a Braised Short Rib Diablo Chicken.

• A wide range of Italian desserts, such as Mama Luca’s Tiramisu, Summer Peach & Blueberry Crostada, and Piccolo Affogato – a delectable combination of espresso, Black Dog Gelato, caramel, torrone, candied orange, chocolate biscotti.

Wine Club members will be able to take advantage of member benefits at Piccolo Buco, including points, rewards, discounts, and tastings. Members will also be able to pick up their wine or enjoy it when they dine at Piccolo Buco.

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Sat 11am-10pm

Sun 11am-9pm

Piccolo Buco by Cooper’s Hawk

1818 Oakbrook Center

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Phone: (630) 592-8885

MORE:

Website: https://piccolobuco.coopershawk.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/PiccoloBucoByCH

IG: @piccolobuco

About Cooper’s Hawk

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk was built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. The portfolio currently includes 49 Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant locations, a 545,000-member wine club, and “by Cooper’s Hawk” concepts that showcase a curated selection of some of the best culinary and wine experiences. Cooper’s Hawk wines have won over 600 awards and are the Official Wines of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards. (www.chwinery.com)