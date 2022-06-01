TCEQ approves fines totaling $899,404

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $894,904 against 18 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one agriculture, four air quality, two industrial wastewater discharge, one multi-media, three municipal wastewater discharge, and two petroleum storage tank.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, two petroleum storage tank, and one water quality.

In addition, on May 24, the executive director approved penalties totaling $4,500 against 1 entity.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 15, 2022.