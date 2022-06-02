JournalOwl Designs a 10-Step Program to Cultivate Better Relationships at Work
Cultivating strong working relationships is at the cornerstone of high-performing organizations.
People are complex. In the work environment, we only get a glimpse into a person’s complicated emotional make-up.”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl® recently launched a 10-day journal challenge for professionals to help them cultivate a more harmonious relationship with co-workers.
This free course provides guided instruction on how to maintain harmony but also asks thought-provoking questions that allow participants to write out and reinforce why harmony is critical in the work environment. Here are examples of the guided lessons provided to participants in this free course:
• How to understand other’s perspectives
• How to ask questions without offending
• How to mindfully listen
• How to reset the tone of the conversation
• How to develop your relational agility
• How to respect other's political boundaries
• How to develop work friendships
• How to develop strong people skills
• How to agree to disagree
• How to celebrate the process!
With each day, the participant is also provided with sound guidance in processing their feelings about difficult co-workers. “Strong companies are very diverse in culture, personalities, heritage, and race. With this journaling program, we encourage participants to process the complex emotional barriers that are preventing them from forging the best working relationships,” says Matt Angerer, Co-Founder of JournalOwl.
“People are complex. In the work environment, we only get a glimpse into a person’s complicated emotional make-up. It’s important to respect boundaries and set the conditions that cultivate high-performing teams. Writing out your feelings (to yourself in a diary) can help to improve your Emotional Intelligence in high-pressure situations,” concludes Angerer.
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around the world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.
