Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Mandan

A public input meeting will be held from 7-9 p.m. on June 8, at Mandan Middle School, 2901 12th Ave NW, Cafetorium. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 7:30 p.m.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss the proposed reconstruction of 8th Avenue Northwest from Old Red Trail to 27th Street Northwest and 27th Street Northwest from North Dakota Highway 1806 to 8th Avenue Northwest in the City of Mandan. Roadways will be widened in urban sections with curb and gutter. Underground work will include storm sewer and select watermain. Sidewalk, signing, pavement markings, and lighting will also be included.

Representatives from Moore Engineering and the City of Mandan will be present at the meeting.

If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be submitted by June 23 to Jim Jackson at jim.jackson@mooreengineeringinc.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading or mailed to Attn: Jim Jackson, Moore Engineering, Inc., 4503 Coleman St. Suite 105, Bismarck ND 58503.

The City of Mandan will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Ellen Huber, communications director, City of Mandan at 701-667-3485 or ehuber@cityofmandan.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov

