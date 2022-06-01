Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Fourth Operation Fly Formula Flight

Today, President Biden announced that his Administration is sourcing two flights, facilitated by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Bubs Australia infant formulas from Melbourne, Australia to Pennsylvania and California on June 9 and June 11 respectively. This delivery will include 380,000 pounds of Bubs Australia infant formula, approximately 4.6 million 8-ounce bottles. Additional deliveries of Bubs Australia Infant formula will be announced in the coming days. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

“Together, with public- and private-sector partners, HHS is working around the clock to ensure that parents have the formula they need to feed their infants. Until supplies of infant formula return to normal, we will continue to do all we can to meet the needs of America’s parents.”