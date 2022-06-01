OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) welcomed Altruist Trust Company & Fiduciary Services (Altruist) to the Washington State Trust Company Charter by conversion from The Zielke Law Firm, P.S. effective June 1, 2022. Altruist is the state’s 19th state-charted trust company. Principal Robert Zielke has provided court appointed/special needs trust services for clients in Washington State for more than 16 years.

“DFI is committed to supporting local communities and fostering safe and sound financial services for all Washington residents, while providing strong regulatory oversight,” Division of Banks Director Roberta Hollinshead said. “We welcome Altruist Trust Company to the Washington Charter.”