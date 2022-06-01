JournalOwl Launches a Spousal Support Program for Infidelity
The program is not a cure-all by any means, but it’s purpose is to help victims of infidelity along their journey to healing.”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl recently launched a 10-day journal challenge for victims of infidelity. Designed to help victims of infidelity process the complex emotions associated with a cheating spouse, the 10-day journaling challenge provides a prescriptive path toward emotional healing.
Over the course of 10 days, the participants are asked a series of thought-provoking questions like:
• “If you had a second chance to react to your spouse, what would you say or do differently”
• “Why do you think you should be wholly blamed instead of your partner?”
• “What are some good quality you have the define you as a person?”
• “If the people you love were going through the same thing, how would you help them?”
With each day, the participant is also provided with sound guidance to processing their feelings. “The program is not a cure-all by any means, but it’s purpose is to help victims of infidelity along their journey to healing,” says Matt Angerer, Founder and CEO of JournalOwl. “Expressive writing is shown to help alleviate feelings of stress, anxiety, and hurt,” concludes Angerer.
“We are building a closed community where participants of our journal challenges can offer each other support after they’ve completed a challenge. Peer-to-peer support after completing the crucible of the complex emotional journal challenge is helpful in the healing process,” adds Matt Angerer.
Sign up for the 10-day infidelity challenge today – it’s free.
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around the world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.
