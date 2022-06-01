Submit Release
Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Third Operation Fly Formula Flight

Today, President Biden announced that his Administration has arranged the third Operation Fly Formula flight for the first shipment of Kendamil infant formula entering the United States. United Airlines has agreed to transport multiple shipments of Kendamil formula free of charge from Heathrow Airport in London to multiple airports across the country over a three-week period. These are the first Operation Formula Flights to be donated by an airline carrier. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

“Together, with public- and private-sector partners, HHS is working around the clock to ensure that parents have the formula they need to feed their infants. The way United Airlines has stepped up to the plate by donating its services is an important step forward in Operation Fly Formula.”

