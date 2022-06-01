Jorie Blake Rosen is Making a Difference with Her Work

UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Florida based singer, Jorie Blake Rosen, is back with her new single, ‘#mytime.’ This song has a theme that will resonate with both kids and adults - bullying. Jorie says, “I wrote this song to inspire everyone. Every person out there should feel free to celebrate who they are and their accomplishments, don’t let bullies make you feel worthless. I want everyone to find their own voice in this world and do what they love. Let this be your time to shine!” The incredible songwriting and storytelling in this song really portray her anti- bullying message and it is important for everyone of all ages to hear.

Jorie Blake Rosen is a powerhouse artist already at just 10 years old. As a singer, songwriter, and actor, Jorie wrote her first single at the age of 8 years old and it was released everywhere in March 2021. Her single ‘Make Your Own Music’ has received over 15,000 streams on Spotify. This song took dance recitals, radio and remixes by storm and her new song is sure to do the same thing.

Jorie Blake Rosen uses her music to raise money for causes and charities that are important to her. She pairs each of her new songs with these charities through the non- profit organization, Play it Forward. She donated profits from ‘Make Your Own Music’ to the Make a Wish Foundation, and she is working on pairing with Stomp Out Bullying for her new song, ‘#mytime.’ She is using her art to make a difference in the world already, and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Jorie’s song ‘#mytime’ is out now anywhere music is available. Be sure to follow Jorie Blake Rosen on socials, and keep up with her upcoming music and projects on her website!

