Talented Fourteen-Year-Old Author Kiara Shankar Releases New Picture Book Nacho the Cat: He's One Picky Cat . . .

Nacho the Cat: He’s one picky cat. An impressive picture book by acclaimed father-daughter-duo authors/songwriters Vinay Shankar & Kiara Shankar.

Always be open to new things in life, and never settle for what you are used to.” — Kiara Shankar

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed authors Kiara Shankar and Vinay Shankar deliver to the world a fun-filled picture book Nacho the Cat: He's One Picky Cat . . .

Meet Nacho, the pickiest cat in the whole world. He thinks all food is gross unless it’s kibble and plain milk. That is, until one day when he goes to a restaurant with his friends and meets a persuasive waitress that changes his taste buds forever. After a lot of wacky drama and super funny scenarios, might Nacho turn out not to be so picky after all? Might he be open to change? This is a perfect picture book for children of all ages.

An inspiring story with spectacular illustrations that will delight your kids’ imagination.

Nacho the Cat is now available in English, Spanish, German, Traditional Chinese, French, and more editions.

About the Authors:

Kiara Shankar is a talented fourteen-year-old author/songwriter from San Francisco, California, USA. Apart from writing books and songs, she loves reading and artwork. Her recent books, Primrose's Curse and Avocado the Turtle, have been published in fourteen different languages including English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Chinese, Hindi, Gujarati, Hebrew, Kannada, Tamil, and more.

Vinay Shankar is a software professional who found himself inspired by his daughter's idea of writing books and songs and who decided to co-write them with her. The duo's collaborative effort is helping to bring great ideas to life! The pop hits penned by the father-daughter duo-sung by singers Primrose Fernetise, Francesca Shankar, Vin Cooper, Marla Malvins, and SpotZ the Frenchie-are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and more digital music streaming platforms.

