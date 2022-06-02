Talented Fourteen-Year-Old Author Kiara Shankar Releases New Picture Book Nacho the Cat: He's One Picky Cat . . .
Nacho the Cat: He’s one picky cat. An impressive picture book by acclaimed father-daughter-duo authors/songwriters Vinay Shankar & Kiara Shankar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed authors Kiara Shankar and Vinay Shankar deliver to the world a fun-filled picture book Nacho the Cat: He's One Picky Cat . . .
Meet Nacho, the pickiest cat in the whole world. He thinks all food is gross unless it’s kibble and plain milk. That is, until one day when he goes to a restaurant with his friends and meets a persuasive waitress that changes his taste buds forever. After a lot of wacky drama and super funny scenarios, might Nacho turn out not to be so picky after all? Might he be open to change? This is a perfect picture book for children of all ages.
An inspiring story with spectacular illustrations that will delight your kids’ imagination.
Nacho the Cat book is now available for purchase worldwide on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Apple books, Pothi.com(India), Booktopia, Walmart, Bookdepository, Books-A-Million, and more select retailers. Also available in public libraries through OverDrive, Baker & Taylor, Bibliotheca, BorrowBox, and Hoopla.
Get your copy of Nacho the Cat today.
Nacho the Cat is now available in English, Spanish, German, Traditional Chinese, French, and more editions. Nacho the Cat audiobook is also coming soon! Be on the lookout!
For more details, visit the publisher’s website https://www.vikipublishing.com
Nacho the Cat - Book Purchase Links:
ebook:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09YC94TDD
Apple Books: https://books.apple.com/us/book/nacho-the-cat-hes-one-picky-cat/id1620100351
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nacho-the-cat-kiara-shankar/1141370968?ean=2940165434709
GooglePlay: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=9Y1rEAAAQBAJ&PAffiliateID=1l3vnbh
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/nacho-the-cat-he-s-one-picky-cat
More ebook platforms:
https://books2read.com/NachotheCat
Paperback:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1950263630?tag=books2read02-20
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nacho-the-cat-kiara-shankar/1141370968
https://www.vikipublishing.com/product-page/nacho-the-cat-he-s-one-picky-cat
https://store.pothi.com/book/kiara-shankar-nacho-cat-hes-one-picky-cat-bw-edition/
Hardcover:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1950263649?tag=books2read02-20
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nacho-the-cat-kiara-shankar/1141370968
https://www.vikipublishing.com/books
Nacho der Kater: Er ist ein sehr wählerischer Kater (Nacho the Cat - German Edition):
https://www.amazon.com/Nacho-Kater-sehr-wählerischer-German/dp/1950263673
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nacho-der-kater-kiara-shankar/1141412632?ean=9781950263677
https://www.vikipublishing.com/books
Nacho el gato: Es un gato quisquilloso . . . (Nacho the Cat - Spanish Edition)
https://www.amazon.com/Nacho-gato-quisquilloso-Cat-Spanish/dp/1950263703
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nacho-el-gato-kiara-shankar/1141465714?ean=9781950263707
https://www.vikipublishing.com/books
About the Authors:
Kiara Shankar is a talented fourteen-year-old author/songwriter from San Francisco, California, USA. Apart from writing books and songs, she loves reading and artwork. Her recent books, Primrose's Curse and Avocado the Turtle, have been published in fourteen different languages including English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Chinese, Hindi, Gujarati, Hebrew, Kannada, Tamil, and more.
Vinay Shankar is a software professional who found himself inspired by his daughter's idea of writing books and songs and who decided to co-write them with her. The duo's collaborative effort is helping to bring great ideas to life! The pop hits penned by the father-daughter duo-sung by singers Primrose Fernetise, Francesca Shankar, Vin Cooper, Marla Malvins, and SpotZ the Frenchie-are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and more digital music streaming platforms.
Stay part of the conversation with Kiara on social media.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiara_shankar
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/kiara_shankar
Follow Author Kiara Shankar:
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/kiarashankar
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/~/e/B07NW89FJG
Stay part of the conversation with Vinay Shankar on social media.
https://www.facebook.com/AuthorVinayShankar
Follow Author Vinay Shankar:
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/VinayShankar
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Vinay-Shankar/e/B07NWBQ4TP
Check out Kiara's children's books at https://www.amazon.com/Kiara-Shankar/e/B07NW89FJG/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Be on the lookout for Kiara Shankar's upcoming comic book "SpotZ the Frenchie: He’s been a naughty puppy . . ."
Follow VIKI Publishing® :
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikipublishing
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/PublishingViki
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vikipublishing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vikipublishing
Subscribe to VIKI Publishing® Official YouTube Channel to get notified of all upcoming releases of VIKI Publishing® Books and Music.
https://www.youtube.com/vikipublishing
Learn more at https://www.vikipublishing.com/about-us
Vinay Shankar
VIKI Publishing®
info@vikipublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Nacho the Cat: He’s one picky cat . . . | ebook | Paperback | Hardcover | Audiobook | Large Print | Kiara Shankar | Vinay Shankar | VIKI Publishing® Books