Work on Little Cooley Road, Crawford County to Start Soon

​Work will begin soon to upgrade drainage under Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) in Athens Township, Crawford County.

The project includes removing a cluster of cross pipes that carry the roadway over Little Federal Run, located approximately two miles from the intersection with Route 77, and installing a box culvert.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 77 and Riceville Road (Route 1039).

Work is expected to start June 6, weather permitting, and the new bridge is expected to open July 15, 2022.  

The majority of the work will be completed by employees from the PennDOT Crawford County maintenance facility.

Shingledecker's Welding, Inc., of Franklin, PA will also assist with the project. The contract cost is $298,000 which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

The contract also includes a new box culvert on Skeltontown Road (SR 1006) over Coulter Run in Cussewago Township. Dates for that work have not been determined.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

The bridge on Little Cooley Road in Crawford County will be replaced in June and July 2022. 


