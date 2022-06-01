Work on Little Cooley Road, Crawford County to Start Soon

​Work will begin soon to upgrade drainage under Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) in Athens Township, Crawford County.

The project includes removing a cluster of cross pipes that carry the roadway over Little Federal Run, located approximately two miles from the intersection with Route 77, and installing a box culvert.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 77 and Riceville Road (Route 1039).

Work is expected to start June 6, weather permitting, and the new bridge is expected to open July 15, 2022.

The majority of the work will be completed by employees from the PennDOT Crawford County maintenance facility.

Shingledecker's Welding, Inc., of Franklin, PA will also assist with the project. The contract cost is $298,000 which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

The contract also includes a new box culvert on Skeltontown Road (SR 1006) over Coulter Run in Cussewago Township. Dates for that work have not been determined.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

