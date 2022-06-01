I-79 Rest Stops in Crawford County to be Closed for Work

​The Interstate 79 southbound and northbound rest stops near the Crawford-Erie county line will be closed for 10 days so paving can be done on the ramps and parking lot.

The areas are expected to close June 13, 2022, weather permitting and to reopen June 24, 2022.

Work at the rest stops is part of a two-year project on nearly 11 miles of I-79 in Crawford and Erie counties, including paving the northbound and southbound lanes from milepost 154 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County to milepost 165 in Washington Township, Erie County, and rehabilitating 10 bridges.

Additional information on the I-79 Improvement Project can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #





