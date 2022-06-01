Route 3077 Beaver Grade Road Closure Underway in Robinson Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of Beaver Grade Road (Route 3077) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County is underway.



Slide repair and pipe replacement work requiring the closure of a portion of Beaver Grade Road between Silver Lane and Clever Road is underway. Traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the slide repair work through mid-June. Traffic will be detoured via Silver Lane and Clever Road.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

