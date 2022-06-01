January 2022

The Public Service Commission of South Carolina has scheduled a virtual and in-person customer public hearing on March 21st and 23rd in Docket No. 2021-324-WS .

These hearings will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on the 21st and the 23rd (if necessary); any interested persons of Kiawah Island Utility, Inc. are invited to sign up and speak before the Commission. To do so, they will need to preregister in one of three ways:

When preregistering, potential witnessess must provide their name, the telephone number they wish the Commission to call them back at, email address, their physical address, and whether they would prefer to speak virtually or in person.