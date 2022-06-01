April 2022

The Public Service Commission has scheduled a public hearing in Docket No. 2021-210-E , involving the PSC's jurisdiction over electric vehicle charging stations, for June 21st. 2022 at 10 a.m. For more details, including how to participate as a ratepayer in South Carolina, consult the notice at this link

For more information, please reach out to the Commission at contact@psc.sc.gov or at 803.896.5100.