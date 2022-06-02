Submit Release
Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions Receives ISO 13485 Certification

JD Technologies Global, LLC is proud to announce that their principal, Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (RYMS) has received the ISO 13485 certification

ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies Global, LLC is proud to announce that their principal, Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (RYMS) has received the ISO 13485 certification from NSF-ISR, an NSF International company. Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions is a world-class CNC machining facility located in Mooresville, NC that focuses on manufacturing solutions for the motorsports, aerospace, defense, space, and medical markets.

The ISO 13485 standard is the quality management systems standard for the medical device industry. By expanding its ISO Certifications with ISO 13485 certification through NSF-ISR, Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions demonstrates a commitment to continual improvement of manufacturing or service processes helping to ensure the safety and effectiveness of medical devices. JD Technologies is actively pursuing opportunities in the medical device manufacturing segment for RYMS.

Based on the ISO 9001 process approach to quality management, the primary objective of ISO 13485 is to harmonize medical device regulatory requirements for quality management systems. The standard is specific to organizations providing medical devices or services, regardless of the type or size of the organization.

“This certification is a testament to our organization’s attention to detail and highest levels of quality control standards while laying a solid foundation for future growth,” commented Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. “As a World Class Organization, we are committed to ensuring every customer receives products and services of the highest standards to meet and exceed their expectations.”

About Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions

Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (RYMS) provides expertise in highly automated, CNC machining of complex geometry parts for critical applications that require robust process control and post machine surface treatments for the motorsports, aerospace, defense, space, and medical, markets. In addition, RYMS offers multi-axis mill turns, turning, Swiss turn, and waterjet machining. RYMS also provides post machine surfacing, secondary treatment processes, and sub-assembly services in-house and through a network of validated and approved process suppliers. Our dedication to quality is exhibited by our commitment to meet AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certification and ITAR registration standards. RYMS is located in Mooresville, NC, visit https://roushyatesmfg.com/

About JD Technologies Global, LLC

JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the aerospace, military & defense, industrial and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com.

