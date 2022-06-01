Panther Quant Genesis NFT WL process announced

Panther Quant Genesis NFTs

Panther Quant announces the Whitelist campaign for Genesis NFT sales! The first collection of 1K Genesis NFTs will be available for minting on 5th June, 2022.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panther Quant has opened the registration for Whitelist spots for Genesis NFT Minting.

The First phase of Genesis NFT sales will have 1K Genesis collection of Bronze, Silver and Gold NFTs which will be linked with respective Tiers of the platform (Please refer to Medium Article here, for info on Tier system).

To register for the Whitelist process, Panther Quant has collaborated with Premint.

To register in the Public Whitelist — https://premint.xyz/pantherquant

If you are a Premint Collector Pass holder — https://premint/xyz/pantherquant/premint-collector

Panther Quant has also launched a Free Golden Egg pass! This Golden egg will be Airdropped to those who will be chosen in the raffle process.

To register for the Golden Egg — https://premint.xyz/goldenegg-nft. Holders of Golden egg will be able to take part in the Genesis NFT Sales on 5th June, 2022.

Panther Quant has also been listed on CoinMarketCap Upcoming #NFT Sales! [https://coinmarketcap.com/nft/upcoming/?page=3]

How will the #NFT holders benefit?

• Lifetime Access to Platform as per the Tiers.

• Priority for “Allowlist” in Panther Quant token sale.

• Purchase amount rewarded back in Gas wallets.

• Access to Top Traders on the Private Discord Server.

• Priority to Test the Beta as well as early access to test other features as and when they launch.

• Free Panther Quant Merchandise.

• Other Rewards and Perks.

More than 80% slots are already full, so hurry and register to grab your Whitelist spots. The registration on Premint for all the Campaigns ends on 4th June, 2022.

ABOUT PANTHER QUANT

Panther Quant is World's First ever NFT Marketplace for trading strategies integrated with a Layer 2 Algorithmic Platform that will act as an aggregator across CEX/DEX/DeFi playfields. The platform will use Artificial intelligence to analyse the real-time market sentiments and help the users hyper-optimize their trading strategies through Machine Learning.

Panther Quant will also introduce 'Quant-Verse' - the first ever Metaverse for Traders in the end of Q4, 2022.

🔗 https://pantherquant.io

