Panther Quant is now backed by Sheesha Finance - DeFi's first ever mutual fund!

Panther Quant strikes another big Partnership, teams up with Sheesha Finance!

Panther Quant harnesses the power of AI to analyse market sentiments in real time with cutting edge NFTMarketplace that caught our eye.We're excited for a mutually beneficial & long term relationship!” — Saeed Al Darmaki, CEO - Sheesha Finance

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panther Quant - an AI based Layer 2 aggregator platform for CEX/DEX/DeFi protocols have recently announced their collaboration with Sheesha Finance.

About Sheesha

Sheesha Finance is a multichain venture capital accelerator and incubator that strives to elevate early-stage crypto projects across all verticals, including GameFi, Metaverse, NFT, DeFi and infrastructure. They support projects in various capacities through every stage of their lifecycle.

Established in 2021, they have grown exponentially to a global team of over 40, with more than 60 project partners in their portfolio in addition to a comprehensive list of strategic partners across the ecosystem, including investors, launchpads, exchanges, tech services and more.

"We are very excited to have Sheesha Finance backing us! The goal of the Sheesha team and the platform is to collectively work together as one! This collaboration is going to add much value to Panther Quant. We look forward to growing together with Sheesha Finance!" - Manav Bajaj, Founder - Panther Quant.

"Sheesha Finance team is very dedicated and diligent. They have worked with some of the industry's best projects and have helped them escalate. It is always a pleasure to work in sync with those who puts efforts for mutual growth and benefit and Sheesha Finance is one such platform with a meticulous team!" - Chandni Shah, Co-Founder - Panther Quant.

Sheesha Finance - a multichain DeFi mutual fund where investors are part of a dynamic force for unrivalled economic empowerment, focuses on solving the problem of locked crypto inaccessibility in DeFi by establishing convertible assets that can be used to acquire exposure to upcoming and existing DeFi projects, and to maximize participant rewards. Their successful partnerships include Splinterlands, Tera Block, Metafluence with the newest addition of Panther Quant. Sheesha Finance will back Panther Quant as their Incubation and Investments partner and also provide Advisory at various levels.

For more info, visit : https://sheeshafinance.io

ABOUT PANTHER QUANT

Panther Quant is the First ever NFT Marketplace for trading strategies integrated with a Layer 2 Algorithmic Platform that will act as an aggregator across CEX/DEX/DeFi playfields. The platform will use Artificial intelligence to analyse the real time market sentiments and help the users hyper-optimize their trading strategies through Machine Learning.

The platform is set to launch the Beta version with the AI based Spot trading feature with the NFT Marketplace for Trading strategies in Q2 and is set to become one of the most transformative platforms in the Web3, Crypto and NFT space.

For more info, visit: https://www.pantherquant.io