3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Single Cell Analysis Conference - Evolution of Cutting Edge Medicine
EINPresswire.com/ -- An unprecedented rate of development & upgradation of high-end technology clubbed with an unanticipated pandemic has accelerated the growth of novel techniques throughout the healthcare ecosystem.
One such niche of medicine too, Single Cell Analysis has found its way to the forefront with its range of future applications widening with each passing month.
Recent studies display evidence related to the distinct lineage & function of individual cells allowing researchers & scientists to identify and differentiate rarities, mutations helping to eventually direct ideal methods of therapy. Single-cell sequencing techniques are making it possible to study extremely crucial progressions of cancers and tumors while providing an insight into the genome and transcriptome of any cell.
The inherent complexity of single-cell sequencing & analysis techniques implies that a ton of cross-disciplinary partnership is necessary to perfect the methods and algorithms required to process such large amounts of critical data. The 3RD ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS SINGLE CELL ANALYSIS CONFERENCE on the 23RD - 24TH of JUNE 2022 at BOSTON, USA hopes to facilitate a sharing of knowledge amongst various experts & attendees while shedding light on the challenges to be overcome in order to unlock and achieve the true potential which lies in cutting edge cell analysis.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Integrating Bulk- Single Cell and Spatial Transcriptomics towards integrative disease understanding
• ScRNA-Seq Data for Single-Cell Analysis
• Multi-Omics of Single Cells: Strategies and Applications
• Single-Cell Genome-Wide Bisulfite Sequencing
• Single-Cell Analysis in Cancer Genomics
• Nanopore Technology – A Potential Application in Functional Genomics
• Algorithmic advances in ML & AI for single cell expression analysis
• Current Methodologies and Challenges of Single-Cell and Single-Nucleus RNA-Sequencing
• Recent advances in spatial and single-cell proteome profiling
• Computational Methods for Single-Cell Data Analysis
• Microfluidic Single-Cell Manipulation and Analysis
A BRIEF GLIMPSE OF THE ESTEEMED SPEAKERS PRESENTING:
• Yuhwa Lo, Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO
• Arvind Rao, Associate Professor, Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN
• Alexandre Alloy, Scientist - Computational Biology, BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
• Matt Davis, Director in Molecular Biology & Sequencing, GRITSTONE ONCOLOGY, INC.
• Ajay Nair, Associate Research Scientist, COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
• Livnat Jerby, Assistant Professor of Genetics, STANFORD UNIVERSITY
• Ryan Kelly, Principal Investigator & Assistant Professor, PACIFIC NORTHWEST NATIONAL LABORATORY
• Anka G. Ehrhardt, Director, Cell-Based Sciences, AR&D, MERCK
• Jun Wang, Associate Professor, STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY
• Edwin Roger Parra Cuentas, Director of the Multiplex Immunoflouresence and Image Analysis Laboratory, UNI. OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER
• Namit Kumar, Principal Scientist - Early Development Predictive Sciences, BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
• S. Stephen Yi, Director of Bioinformatics, Dell Medical School and Oden Institute for Computational Engineering & Sciences, UT Austin
EVENT: 3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Single Cell Analysis Conference
WHEN: 23rd - 24th June 2022
WHERE: Boston, USA
Ayush Kanitkar
