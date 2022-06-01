This guide will you help understand how to change your name and gender marker with the Social Security Administration.

To change the name on your drivers license or state-issued ID, you will first have to obtain a name change order from a court.

You can learn more about that process here. For minors, go here minor name change process and how-to guide and forms.

For adults, go here adult name change process and forms

Changing your name and gender marker on your social security documents will not automatically change the name and gender marker on your birth certificate or drivers license / ID.

If you were born in Kansas and wish to change the gender marker on your birth certificate, you can learn more about how to do that process here.

If you live in Kansas and wish to change the gender marker and name on your drivers license or state-issued ID, you can learn more about how to do that process here.

If you change your name and gender marker with the Social Security Administration, your IRS records will be corrected, as will records related to benefits like SSI and SSDI.

You will also be issued a new Social Security card with the correct name.

Changing your name and gender marker with Social Security will not change the name and gender marker on your passport or your military records. Those require separate applications to the appropriate government agencies.

Please review the guide below for information on how to correct the name and gender marker on your Social Security records.