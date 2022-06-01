Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,375 in the last 365 days.

Correct the Name and Gender Marker on Your Kansas Driver's License

This guide will help you understand how to correct the name and gender marker on a Kansas drivers license or state-issued ID. 

To change the name on your drivers license or state-issued ID, you will first have to obtain a name change order from a court.

You can learn more about that process here: minor name change process  and how-to guide and forms   

For adults -  adult name change process and forms

If you were born in Kansas and wish to change the gender marker on your birth certificate, you can learn more about how to do that process here.

If you wish to change the gender marker and name on your records with the Social Security Administration, you can do so here.

The documents and process are the same for a drivers license or non-drivers state-issued photo ID. Either way, you will take documents into your local DMV office and apply for a new copy of your drivers license or ID.

If you are going to change both your name and gender marker, it is easier (and cheaper) to do both at the same time. If that is not possible, though, you can do one at a time.

Please review the guide below for information on how to correct the name and gender marker on your Kansas drivers license or ID.

 

You just read:

Correct the Name and Gender Marker on Your Kansas Driver's License

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.