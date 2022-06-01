Correct the Name and Gender Marker on Your Kansas Driver's License

This guide will help you understand how to correct the name and gender marker on a Kansas drivers license or state-issued ID.

To change the name on your drivers license or state-issued ID, you will first have to obtain a name change order from a court.

You can learn more about that process here: minor name change process and how-to guide and forms

For adults - adult name change process and forms

If you were born in Kansas and wish to change the gender marker on your birth certificate, you can learn more about how to do that process here.

If you wish to change the gender marker and name on your records with the Social Security Administration, you can do so here.

The documents and process are the same for a drivers license or non-drivers state-issued photo ID. Either way, you will take documents into your local DMV office and apply for a new copy of your drivers license or ID.

If you are going to change both your name and gender marker, it is easier (and cheaper) to do both at the same time. If that is not possible, though, you can do one at a time.

Please review the guide below for information on how to correct the name and gender marker on your Kansas drivers license or ID.