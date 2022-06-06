Chem-Dry Wins 2022 Global Franchise Award
Respected worldwide brand takes top honors in Best Property Maintenance categoryNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chem-Dry, the world's largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise, has won a 2022 Global Franchise Award from Global Franchise magazine.
The awards were presented during the recent International Franchise Expo in San Diego. Chem-Dry, which has a longstanding, worldwide presence thanks to its suite of whole-home cleaning services, won in the Best Property Maintenance category. The respected, 45-year old brand faced strong competition from other well-known names in a wide range of service areas including cleaning and janitorial, flooring, building and maintenance.
Chem-Dry took top honors by demonstrating to a highly regarded panel of judges that it is continuing to expand its global footprint, maintains strong and supportive relationships with franchise owners, innovates in its marketing and promotions, and is a strong supporter of international franchising.
“Chem-Dry has been helping entrepreneurs in the United States and around the world find financial independence while building a business that is highly valued in their communities,” says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “We have been expanding around the world for almost 5 decades by providing the long-term support that franchise owners need to build a stable, growing business that can thrive in any culture and economic climate. We are honored by this recognition, which showcases our business opportunity as well as the hard work of our global franchise-owner network.”
With close to 3,000 franchises, Chem-Dry serves more than 11,000 homes and businesses a day across 55 countries. The innovative Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction process delivers a faster-drying, deeper and more environmentally friendly clean that appeals to home and business owners in all markets worldwide. Chem-Dry also provides cleaning and renewal services for tile and stone, granite countertops, leather and upholstery, and hardwood floors.Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services franchise brands and is owned by worldwide disaster recovery leader BELFOR Property Restoration.
To learn more about Chem-Dry and its global franchise opportunities, visit:
www.chemdryinternational.com
Contact:
Joe Manuszak
Vice President, International Development
joe.manuszak@hrisupport.com
+1 616 560 8686
Joe Manuszak
Chem-Dry International
email us here