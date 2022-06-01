Premier Pallet Dispensers: Pallet Handling

Premier pallet dispensers are an essential piece of equipment for any business that relies on pallets to move their goods.

ELGIN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pallet dispensers are an important part of any warehouse or factory operation. They help to keep things organized and running smoothly by dispensing empty pallets when needed and storing them safely when not in use. Pallet dispensers from Premier Handling Solutions are some of the best on the market, offering a variety of features and benefits that make them ideal for any business.

Pallet dispensers are an essential piece of equipment for any business that relies on pallets to move their goods. They provide a quick and easy way to dispense pallets, without the need for manual handling.

Premier pallet dispensers are available in a variety of models to suit specific needs. Whether requiring a single, double-deep dispenser, or inline model, we can accommodate most requirements. All our dispensers are made from high-quality materials and are designed for long-term use. Our inline dispensers can integrate into an existing production line for easy automation.

Machine Benefits:

• The ability to dispense empty pallets quickly and easily
• A safe and secure storage solution for unused pallets
• Heavy duty construction that can withstand years of use
• Customizable options to meet the specific business needs
• Improved efficiency and productivity in warehouse or factory
• Less need for manual labor, which can help to reduce costs
• A more organized and efficient operation overall

Machine Features:

• 15 pallet capacity: 60” x 61” x 94” (approximate)
• 25 pallet capacity: 60” x 61” x 149” (approximate)
• Power supply: 1 Phase | 110-115 VAC | 15 Amp.
• Stand alone and Inline solutions available
• Single and double deep models available
• Photo eye safety sensors with protective guarding
• Easy setup, installation, and operation
• Touch panel controls with auto/manual functions
• Dispense/stack a pallet approximately every 6 sec. at
ground level
• Hygienic: easy to clean
• Stainless steel: wash-down, cold temperature, and additional
environment packages available

When looking for a reliable and cost-effective solution, look no further than Premier pallet dispensers. Contact us today to find out more about our range of products and how our 45+ years in pallet handling can help streamline operations.

