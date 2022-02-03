The Future of Pallets: Why Plastic is Expected to Take Over

The pallet industry is changing. Wood pallets are becoming less common as plastic pallets are taking over.

ELGIN, IL, USA, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pallets are an essential part of the export process, but the market is changing. Wood pallets are becoming less common as plastic pallets take over. Here's why it's important to consider converting from wood to plastic pallets.The market for plastic pallets is expected to grow 20% by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the rise in e-commerce and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions while keeping costs low. Plastic pallets are more durable, lightweight, and hygienic than wood pallets, making them a better choice for companies looking to reduce their environmental impact and keep up with export standards.Pallets are a necessary piece of equipment for almost all companies. They provide a stable surface for goods to be transported and help keep products organized and secure. However, the pallet industry is changing.Wooden pallets have been the standard for many years, but they are going to be less and less common as the manufacturing of plastic pallets continues to develop and become more accessible. Wooden pallets are either heat-treated (heated to a high temperature in kilns to seal the wood) or treated with methyl bromide (a toxic pesticide that has been linked to health issues) to comply with ISPM-15 (International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures). These treatments can be expensive whereas most plastic pallets meet ISPM-15. There was already a huge shift in the pallet industry in 2021 due to the lumber shortage that resulted in a 400% increase to the price of wood pallets. This urged many companies to make the switch from wood to plastic pallets leading to a reduction to their overall operating expense.Many companies were hesitant to convert to plastic pallets being that most people assume the cost will be significantly higher. Premier Handling Solutions (a leading plastic pallet manufacturer in the US) saw the need for companies to find a wooden pallet alternative and began their mission to help guide these companies through this conversion process. Their team of pallet experts took the time to ensure that each company found the best pallet for their needs and industry standards.