Paper Honeycomb Manufacturer to Expand in Pittsylvania County, Creating 21 New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Axxor, a global leader in paper honeycomb development and production, will invest $3.5 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in Ringgold East Industrial Park in Pittsylvania County. Due to a partnership with a Tier 1 supplier to Ford Motor Company for the new Ford Bronco platform and demand from the packaging industry for sustainable materials to support e-commerce growth, the company will purchase new machinery to expand production capacity and meet market demand. Virginia successfully competed with Michigan for the project, which will create 21 new jobs.

“Axxor took a chance on Virginia in 2011 as an entry point into the North American market, and its continued growth in Pittsylvania County is a great success story,” said Governor Youngkin. “The company offers an innovative, sustainable product that continues to gain momentum across various industries, and we expect its trajectory to continue. We are proud to have Axxor on the Commonwealth’s corporate roster and look forward to a continued partnership.”



“Axxor established its U.S. operation in Pittsylvania County over 10 years ago with a vision for success, and it is exciting to see that dream exceed expectations as the company has outgrown its capacity and created a product that is in high demand,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank Axxor for its continued confidence in the Commonwealth and for providing an economic boost to Southern Virginia.”

“When selecting the location for its production facility in North America in 2011, Axxor believed the support offered by the state and local leadership to be the strongest in the region,” said Axxor President and Co-owner Robert Boerrigter. “Since beginning production in 2012, the state and local communities have delivered on those promises made in 2011 and now again supported our next phase with a competitive package. For this reason, continuing its expansion in Ringgold was a logical choice. Once again, Axxor is appreciative of the continued partnership with state and local officials to support economic development and we are proud to call Danville home.”

“I am thrilled that Axxor has chosen to expand on their success in Pittsylvania County by growing their operation in the Ringgold East Industrial Park,” said Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “I am appreciative that Axxor employs many in our region and I am excited that even more jobs are being created as a result of this announcement. Quality companies like Axxor choosing to make continued investments in Pittsylvania County is the result of targeted economic development initiatives.”

“It is often said that existing industry is the lifeblood of a community. Axxor exemplifies this – by commitment to employees and constant efforts to improve the region’s workforce system, in support of the enhanced qualify of life for the region’s employees, and in their constant pursuit of innovative technology for customization of production lines and processes in order to satisfy the needs of a diverse customer base,” said Linda Green, Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “The pursuit of quality and efficiency perpetuates everything they do inside the manufacturing plant and in our region. Our region is stronger because of Axxor’s presence, and we look forward to continuing to grow together.”



“The Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA) was privileged to work with Pittsylvania County's economic development team to provide equipment financing for a growing business partner committed to staying in the area,” said VSBFA Regional Lending Manager Linda Kay Tackett. “The project was a strong mission fit for our team in terms of sustaining higher-paying jobs, and our program benefits fulfilled the County's goal of low-cost financing, flexible terms, and expeditious turnaround time.”

“I am grateful that Axxor and Governor Youngkin believe in rural Virginia as a place for growth and prosperity,” said Congressman Bob Good. “As I travel across the 5th District, it is clear that our local economies are still struggling to recover from pandemic lockdowns and mandates, as well as adapt to rising gas prices and ongoing supply chain issues. This $3.5 million dollar investment by Axxor will provide a much-needed boost in Pittsylvania County.”

“We are all pleased that Axxor has decided to continue its growth in our region,” said Senator Frank M. Ruff. “We welcome the creation of 21 new jobs and know that those who fill these positions will be at home here. The company will continue to benefit from the skilled workers in our region.”

“It is always a great day in our region when new jobs are announced,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “An excellent business relationship was formed between Axxor and Pittsylvania County and the State of Virginia back in 2011. Since then, production success in the Ringgold East Industrial Park has led to the opportunity for additional jobs and $3.5 million being invested here by Axxor as they expand their operation. We look forward to the company’s continued success and very much appreciate them choosing our community for the expansion.”



Founded in 1993 by Wieger Wiegersma in Zwolle, the Netherlands, Axxor is one of the leading companies in the production of paper honeycomb. Paper honeycomb is a core material that is increasingly in demand as a diverse range of manufacturers pursue weight reduction and increased sustainability. The product can be deployed in a host of everyday products, ranging from furniture and packaging to major automotive components. Axxor’s production takes place in North America (Ringgold, Virginia) since 2012 through a partnership with and under the leadership of co-owner Robert Boerrigter, and in Europe (the Netherlands and Poland) on state-of-the art production lines developed in-house. This enables the company to deliver small-to-very large volumes in consistently high quality and at an excellent price with a 100% business continuity.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support Axxor’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.