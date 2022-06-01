"THE AMAZING DIET" and WIN TV NETWORK Announce that Pre-Production is Now Underway on Global #1 Diet and Exercise Show
"THE AMAZING DIET" The #1 Diet Plan in the World plans 165 half hour Network TV shows with WIN TV NETWORK. TV. Hosts needed. One male - One female. Apply Now.REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TV and AMAZING FOODS INC. are pleased to announce that plans are now confirmed for the production of a daily network television show called "THE AMAZING DIET" (www.theamazingdiet.com) Auditions are now being held for the two host positions for the show. One female host and one male host with outgoing personalities, a great sense of humour and a knowledge of exercise and or cooking "THE AMAZING DIET" recipes. (please see "THE AMAZING DIET" book before applying) will become television stars and ambassadors for THE AMAZING DIET and AMAZING FOODS INC. brand.
With over one million people quickly and successfully losing weight and transforming their overall health for the better by following "THE AMAZING DIET" and exercise plan, it has proven to be an overwhelming success. "THE AMAZING DIET" best selling book is now available to be ordered from the website. (www.theamazingdiet.com)
AMAZING FOODS INC., a company that is in the process of going public in the United States and WIN TV, a new 'Live Streaming' global television network will be producing the show for a global audience. The show has also been submitted to THE FOOD NETWORK for consideration which if accepted would take it daily into 91 million homes.
The first 165 half hour episodes are now in pre-production. Part of pre-production is finding the right television hosts.
Executive Producer Baron Storm is looking for outgoing personalities with a great sense of humour who have a knowledge of "THE AMAZING DIET" recipes and a knowledge of graduated exercise programs that start off fairly easy but get harder over the course of the shows. The combination of "THE AMAZING DIET" and exercise leads to terrific weight loss and improvement in overall health. The hosts must be able to quickly generate a chemistry between them so that they engage the audience. A god example of this type of chemistry would be the English "This Morning" breakfast show with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. (Please check out the laughter out takes).
"THE AMAZING DIET" is a fun way to lose weight and will invite various well known celebrities to make an appearance on the show. The company is also looking seriously at the influencers on social media to participate and bring their followers into the AMAZING world of this fabulous diet.
With over 1 million people successfully losing weight on the original AMAZING DIET television show aired daily for three years across Canada and the USA the new version of "THE AMAZING DIET" has been 'supercharged' by a new patented, FDA, Canada Health, and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Approved ingredient that is arguably the worlds best all-natural sugar replacement product.
"THE AMAZING DIET" is the only diet in the world to use this product.
All applicants for the Television show need to become familiar with "THE AMAZING DIET" recipes before applying and information about the diet and the book are available on the website www.theamazingdiet.com or www.amazingfoodsusa.com
Management
AMAZING FOODS INC.
Baron Storm
AMAZING FOODS INC.
+1 352-999-4288
amazingfoodsusainc@gmail.com