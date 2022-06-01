Not exactly a Law Podcast Joins Electracast Podcast Network
Witty and sometimes law related podcast, AirquoteLawPod has teamed up with the Electracast network to expand their reach and audience.
We are excited about joining this network, and the opportunities that it should bring to continue to build a community among the listeners of our podcast.”ELKTON, MD, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young and growing podcast featuring 3 DMV area lawyers who talk about almost anything but the law...well, sometimes they talk about the law, joins up with Podcast and media network Electracast to expand reach and audience. The hope is not only to expand the reach of the current podcast, but to explore opportunities to create synergy among other podcasts on the network.
— Jobeth Bowers
ElectraCast is a new 360° content company focused on inspiring and connecting people, creating a better world through compelling entertainment and storytelling. ElectraCast develops content along multiple verticals and mediums, spinning off hit podcasts into film and television adaptations, promoting new and emerging recording artists through ElectraCast Music, and creating engaging narratives that unite entertainment partnerships with social impact goals. Our mission is to become the go-to partner for creatives in any medium to tell compelling stories in a daring new way.
Airquote Law Pod will join Elecrtracast's Best Business Network with 11 other thriving podcasts that focus on a variety of different business related topics ranging from content creation, entrepreneurship, leadership and more.
Outside of the business focus, Electracast is currently home to a growing list of podcasts with a great deal of entertainment value. Slated to launch later this Summer, a scripted podcast featuring stars such as Tim Russ, Ed Asner, Eric Roberts and more called The Last Saturday Night. The Last Saturday Night explores how we cope during unprecedented times, the bonds we form amidst unprecedented strife, and just how sick everybody is of the word “unprecedented”. As riots erupt, stores burn, and nations shut down, it’s more important than ever to find humor in the everyday, the remarkable in the mundane, and the kindness to support one another despite our differences.
"We are excited about joining this network, and the opportunities that it should bring to continue to build a community among the listeners of our podcast. Being able to work with other podcasters with like mindsets will only help to grow the value that these programs have to all of our listeners" -Jobeth Bowers, founder and host of Airquote Law Pod.
Airquote Law Pod is immediately available on the Electracast network, and brand new episodes are scheduled to drop on the regular Monday morning schedule.
Jobeth Bowers
+1 443-877-2800
email us here
Airquote Law Pod
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter