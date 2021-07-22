Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,036 in the last 365 days.

Gator Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter Hosts Meet and Greet Event

Gervon Dexter Meet & Greet Event

Gervon Dexter Meet & Greet Event

Clearly there is a desire to connect with this Student Athlete amongst the Gainesville community. We have many exciting opportunities for fans to connect with him...”
— Jobeth Bowers, 1st Down Sports
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5-Star Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter, the first SEC Defensive lineman to successfully land a major endorsement deal since the July 1, 2021 opening of the ability for Collegiate Athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness, announces a kick-off meet and greet event at a local Gainesville establishment.

Dexter was also one of the first players to launch his own clothing line, G9 Apparel, who's inventory completely sold out within hours of launch in the early hours of July 1st.

"Clearly there is a desire to connect with this Student Athlete amongst the Gainesville community" Jobeth Bowers, Partner at 1st Down Sports, the agency representing Dexter for his off-field endorsements "We have many exciting opportunities for fans to connect with him in the works, and think hosting a gathering to give fans face time, and to announce one of these new opportunities is appropriate"

The event will be held on Thursday, July 29 from 6-8pm at Gator's Dockside in Gainesville. Tickets are for sale, but in limited quantities, and even more limited opportunities for businesses to sponsor the event can be discussed by contacting Dexter's representatives at 1st Down Sports 443-877-2800.

Dexter has signed a number of endorsement deals since July 1st, and is working on a few more that will come to light in the following weeks.

Jobeth Bowers
1st Down Sports
+1 443-831-2208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Gator Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter Hosts Meet and Greet Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.