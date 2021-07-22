Gator Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter Hosts Meet and Greet Event
Clearly there is a desire to connect with this Student Athlete amongst the Gainesville community. We have many exciting opportunities for fans to connect with him...”GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5-Star Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter, the first SEC Defensive lineman to successfully land a major endorsement deal since the July 1, 2021 opening of the ability for Collegiate Athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness, announces a kick-off meet and greet event at a local Gainesville establishment.
Dexter was also one of the first players to launch his own clothing line, G9 Apparel, who's inventory completely sold out within hours of launch in the early hours of July 1st.
"Clearly there is a desire to connect with this Student Athlete amongst the Gainesville community" Jobeth Bowers, Partner at 1st Down Sports, the agency representing Dexter for his off-field endorsements "We have many exciting opportunities for fans to connect with him in the works, and think hosting a gathering to give fans face time, and to announce one of these new opportunities is appropriate"
The event will be held on Thursday, July 29 from 6-8pm at Gator's Dockside in Gainesville. Tickets are for sale, but in limited quantities, and even more limited opportunities for businesses to sponsor the event can be discussed by contacting Dexter's representatives at 1st Down Sports 443-877-2800.
Dexter has signed a number of endorsement deals since July 1st, and is working on a few more that will come to light in the following weeks.
