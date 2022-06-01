Springfree Trampoline Offers Free Trampoline Customization In June

World’s Safest Trampoline Company Celebrates Importance Of Self Expression Through Creativity And Customization

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline, a leading retailer specializing in safe, high-quality trampolines, is offering free product customization from June 2-17 with the code US22RAINBOW to encourage creative expression and the freedom to be yourself. Families can choose from a range of trampolines to inspire kids to embrace their inner warrior, princess, athlete or ninja. Customizable options include a personalized name tag to go along with a variety of choices that range from nine trampoline sizes, three shapes and seven colors.

Created to provide a safe environment for children to test their limits, soar to new heights and experience the outdoors, Springfree Trampoline serves families of all types, and hopes to reflect individuality through its range of custom trampolines offered throughout June.

“We are proud to provide free customization of our trampolines this month in support of children being true to who they are as individuals,” said Amy McIntee, Vice President of Sales, North America. “It’s our hope that this special offering inspires families and children to take pride in the qualities that make them unique, while encouraging creativity and freedom of expression through our best-in-class trampolines.”

Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States.

To design and order your custom trampoline, or to learn more, visit www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE for more information.

###

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE. ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.