WILLISTON BARRACKS / UPDATE: VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1003381

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS                           

STATION: WILLISTON                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/31/22; 12:27

INCIDENT LOCATION: PINEHURST DR, JERICHO

VIOLATION: VAPO

 

ACCUSED: LORI GENEST                                              

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: JERICHO, VT

 

VICTIM: ILORA JOHNSON

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: JERICHO, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 1227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks responded to a call from the plaintiff identified as Ilora Johnson of a violation of a temporary order against the defendant identified as Lori Genest in the Town of Jericho. While investigating at the residence, Troopers observed Lori Genest had contacted the plaintiff of an active abuse prevention order on which she was listed as the defendant. Genest was released with a citation to appear at Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 2, 2022, at 10:30.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: O6/02/2022; 10:30        

COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CRIMINAL DIVISION 

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: N/A

  

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Carl Exantus

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

2777 St George Rd,

Wiliston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

Carl.Exantus@vermont.gov

 

