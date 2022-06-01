WILLISTON BARRACKS / UPDATE: VAPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1003381
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/31/22; 12:27
INCIDENT LOCATION: PINEHURST DR, JERICHO
VIOLATION: VAPO
ACCUSED: LORI GENEST
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: JERICHO, VT
VICTIM: ILORA JOHNSON
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: JERICHO, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 31, 2022, at approximately 1227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks responded to a call from the plaintiff identified as Ilora Johnson of a violation of a temporary order against the defendant identified as Lori Genest in the Town of Jericho. While investigating at the residence, Troopers observed Lori Genest had contacted the plaintiff of an active abuse prevention order on which she was listed as the defendant. Genest was released with a citation to appear at Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 2, 2022, at 10:30.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: O6/02/2022; 10:30
COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CRIMINAL DIVISION
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Carl Exantus
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
2777 St George Rd,
Wiliston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111