CTC launch their revolutionary Crypto Exchange CTC.MONEY

"NO", when asked if SWIFT, the current interbank messaging system that allows for cross-border payments, will exist in five years' time.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 26th May 2022, at the Sofitel Hotel in Darling Harbour Sydney, CTC International Services launched their multiple Crypto Services. It included an Integrated Crypto Payment Ecosystem, an online Casino to support its Community Sports and Education initiatives and their revolutionary International CTC.MONEY Crypto Exchange.
— Michael Miebach, MasterCard CEO
The CTC Crypto Exchange is revolutionary in that it carries the CTC Coins that will work in the Integrated Crypto Payment Ecosystem. The Integrated Crypto Payment System includes the Crypto Payment App, the Crypto Hard Wallet and the Crypto Payment Terminals for Merchants.
With its Bep-20 for projects and ERC-20 coins for Smart Contracts, the CTC Crypto Exchange will carry one of the most widely accepted coins in the world as it rolls out the CTC Crypto Payment System.
CTC will also roll out more coins that will have different functional properties and will look to support Banks or Large Corporates in minting their own Coins.
CTC believes that Crypto Currency will replace the Swift system due to the Federal Reserve creating its own Central Bank Coins. Most major Crypto Currencies will be accepted on the CTC network.
In fact, CTC has already replaced the Swift System with its Crypto Payment Ecosystem which was also on display at the Sofitel. A truly integrated Decentralized Financial System that appears first in the world.
When Crypto is one of the main topics discussed at Davos by the World Economic Fund, then the decision makers of the biggest businesses in the World are taking it seriously.
The Global leaders were gathered in Davos after a two-year hiatus, and crypto was on the agenda. The International Monetary Fund’s managing director has defended innovation in crypto amidst challenging market conditions. Mastercard’s Chief Executive has—jokingly—said that global payments could be upended by digital currencies and the Swift system will disappear in five years. Panel after panel has been fixated on crypto’s potential on the world stage. Crypto, it seems, has never been closer to the decision-makers' talks in Davos.
With the Federal Reserve talking about launching their own Crypto Currency, CTC will be there to welcome their new coins onto our network. The only problem is where does that leave the retail Banks.
If you're a retail Bank, contact a CTC representative to see how Banks can integrate onto the CTC Crypto Payment System and have their own coins minted.
