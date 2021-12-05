CTC Crypto Payment Ecosystem launched

CTC's de-centralised crypto fiat payment system

The CTC bep-20 ICO for CTC's hard wallet's been completed and announce the commencement of the next phase of the CTC Crypto payment ecosystem with a new ICO.

Bringing Disruption to the Disruptors” — DANIEL MANU

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OVERVIEWThe new ICO will look to join CTC merchants and consumers with new payment terminals allowing the CTC Payment Ecosystem to integrate between their hard wallets, Payment Apps and Payment Terminals giving a seamless integration of the old fiat and new crypto worlds.This will allow their #CTCEncryption on blockchain transactions to be more secure and private transactions.IMMEDIATE GOALS-Release new payment terminals-Roll out the new ecosystem between B2B, B2C and C2C.-esports and other exciting games to be added to the ecosystem.-Build a more secure and private payment system with their encryption on the block chain.MILESTONESThe CTCWTF hard wallet is using the world's most secure, Military strength and never been hacked before, Secux 's V20, which will also carry the ctcwtf token.COMING MILESTONESThe new CTC Blockchain terminals will provide a seamless connection between the new Crypto and old fiat system. Merchants and consumers will benefit with the lower costs, privacy and security provided by our #CTCEncryption and the Blockchain .CTC BLOCKCHAIN PHONESThe CTC Blockchain phones will start the new evolution of the smartphone to become more secure, more private and a more functional necessity of life. It will provide many protections not seen in the market and the #CTCRevolution will involve new technology yet to be released.FOUNDATIONAL MEMBERSCTC thanks the foundational members who started with them on this journey and will enjoy more benefits in the near future.We look forward to sharing our journey with everyone.#CTCWTF #CTCEncryption #CTCcryptoterminal #CTCBlockchainphone #CTCRevolution

