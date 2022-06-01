In the May 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Dataset Highlight: BOEE Licenses & Endorsements

Iowa Data Portal

Data set provides information on current and expired primary and secondary education licenses and endorcements issued to Iowa educators by the Board of Educational Examiners. The oldest license contained in the dataset was issued in January 1920, and the most recent in May 2022. The dataset contains over 1.2 million records and is updated monthly.

View the Dataset

Build Government Trust with Data

Tyler Technologies

Learn about what data leaders in the State of Washington and King County, WA are doing to increase trust in government.

Read the Blog Article

Create Measures within Stories

Tyler Technologies

Data portal users can now create measures within stories, as they have been able to for visualizations. With this change, users no longer have create measures independent of the stories or dashboards they intend to use them in. Additionally, the asset selector has been updated to present in the order of most to least used options based on collected usage data.

Read the Support Article

Min/Max Aggregation for Non-Numeric Table Columns

Tyler Technologies

Previously, users could only aggregate non-numeric table columns by COUNT. Now, users can sort and aggregate their text, date, and boolean table columns in the table visualization. Use MAX when you want to see the top or most recent value and MIN when you want to see the bottom or oldest values in these columns.

Read the Support Article

Live Training in June

Get trained in June! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course June 1 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset June 1 3 PM Explore Data with Charts June 3 12 PM Create Performance Measures June 13 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language June 15 10 AM Map Your Data June 17 3 PM Clean and Tidy Data June 20 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset June 22 12 PM Explore Data with Charts June 24 3 PM Create Performance Measures

View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 301 External References 158 Documents 278 Filtered Views 355 Charts 157 Maps 215 Measures 151 Stories/Dashboards 26 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,655

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 134

Active Users: 18 (13.4% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

