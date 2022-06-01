May 2022 Data Snapshot
In the May 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Dataset Highlight: BOEE Licenses & Endorsements
- Build Government Trust with Data
- Create Measures within Stories
- Min/Max Aggregation for Non-Numeric Table Columns
- Live Training in June
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Dataset Highlight: BOEE Licenses & Endorsements
Iowa Data Portal
Data set provides information on current and expired primary and secondary education licenses and endorcements issued to Iowa educators by the Board of Educational Examiners. The oldest license contained in the dataset was issued in January 1920, and the most recent in May 2022. The dataset contains over 1.2 million records and is updated monthly.
Build Government Trust with Data
Tyler Technologies
Learn about what data leaders in the State of Washington and King County, WA are doing to increase trust in government.
Create Measures within Stories
Tyler Technologies
Data portal users can now create measures within stories, as they have been able to for visualizations. With this change, users no longer have create measures independent of the stories or dashboards they intend to use them in. Additionally, the asset selector has been updated to present in the order of most to least used options based on collected usage data.
Min/Max Aggregation for Non-Numeric Table Columns
Tyler Technologies
Previously, users could only aggregate non-numeric table columns by COUNT. Now, users can sort and aggregate their text, date, and boolean table columns in the table visualization. Use MAX when you want to see the top or most recent value and MIN when you want to see the bottom or oldest values in these columns.
Live Training in June
Get trained in June! The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|June 1
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|June 1
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|June 3
|12 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|June 13
|10 AM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|June 15
|10 AM
|Map Your Data
|June 17
|3 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|June 20
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|June 22
|12 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|June 24
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|301
|External References
|158
|Documents
|278
|Filtered Views
|355
|Charts
|157
|Maps
|215
|Measures
|151
|Stories/Dashboards
|26
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,655
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 134
Active Users: 18 (13.4% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
Questions or Issues?
Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form
How do you like this Month's Snapshot?
Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.
Follow Us on Twitter
We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter