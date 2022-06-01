Mowsse and National Puerto Rican Day Parade Announce 20 Artists Selected for NFT Sales benefiting NPDPR Scholarship Fund
Twenty Puerto Rican Artists’ work minted into 35 NFTs, live sales beginning on June 12 will benefit NPDPR Scholarship Fund and the Artists
My daughter has been a scholarship recipient of NPRDP. That's why I would like to participate on the fundraiser - as a way to say thanks for what NPRDP does to accomplish dreams.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists around the world, 18 years or older and of Puerto Rican descent, were invited to submit 2D or 3D video media art as part of a fundraising effort in support of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) Scholarship Fund. Mowsse, one of the first independent digital marketplaces for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), selected the NPDPR Scholarship Fund as its first philanthropic investment.
— Nessie Yara
This creative collaboration will result in an NFT collection featuring 35 pieces of art inspired by iconic symbols of Puerto Rican culture, amplification of Puerto Rican artists, and help in raising money for the Fund. Twenty (20) artists’ submissions – some of whom submitted work in multiple categories – are being minted on the Mowsse platform. Three of the 20 artists will be chosen for special recognition by Mowsse, and one of the three will be showcased as a Spotlight Artist on the platform.
“We originally extended our Call for Artists with plans to select work from only 10 individuals to benefit this very worthy cause. However, the overall quality of work submitted was so exceptional that we had trouble narrowing it down and consequently doubled the number from 10 to 20. We can’t wait to offer sales of these 35 pieces of art to the public on Parade Day, June 12,” said Mowsse Creative Director Susie Cortez.
Artists whose work was selected are: Eduardo Acevedo; Joseph Alvarez; Albert Areizaga; Romie Art; Alexander Aviles; Fabiola Baez; Matthew Bergmann; Omar Cruz; Adriana Gonzalez; Hektopas; Kristal Marie Hernandez; Alexis Irizarry; Lena del Sol Langaigne; One Rad Latina; Joel Matos; Raul Olmo; Karina Mercado; Angela Rosado; Jan Tomasini; and Nessie Yara.
According to Artist Nessie Yara, “My daughter has been a scholarship recipient of NPRDP. I’m very grateful for all the support they have given to my daughter. That's why I would like to participate on the fundraiser - as a way to say thanks for what NPRDP does to accomplish dreams.”
Sales of the NFTs in this unique collection will go live to the public at the start of the Parade on June 12. Proceeds will benefit both NPRDP and the respective Artists, in keeping with Mowsse’ artist-centric philosophy.
Members of the media may contact Jen Evans or Jasmin Espada via pr@mowsse.com to secure interview access and request additional information.
