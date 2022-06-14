Suzanne Corso's Brooklyn Story, Maya Mercer's Recycle the Dolls, Jae Rae's Numerology JAEnesis NFT Collections on Mowsse
New York Times Bestselling Author Suzanne Corso, Provocative Media Artist Maya Mercer, and Spiritualist Healer Jae Rae unveil NFTs inspired by popular work
In the NFT world, women are working to create space for themselves, and it’s my goal to balance the scales. Creative women deserve to shine in the space. It’s my privilege to showcase them on Mowsse.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content creators Suzanne Corso, Maya Mercer, and Jae Rae come from different backgrounds, and their respective work lives in different aspects of the creative class. Corso is a successful author. Mercer is a visual artist. Rae is a healer and influencer. Mowsse, one of the first independent digital marketplaces for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), recently launched NFT Collections from each of these artists, helping to take their work from one medium to another.
— Mowsse Creative Director Susie Cortez
Suzanne Corso
Suzanne Corso is an author, screenwriter, and documentarian. Most recently, she published three successful novels in a trilogy published by Simon & Schuster: Brooklyn Story – a New York Times bestseller; The Suite Life; and Hello Hollywood. Her next highly awaited trilogy, Rough Cuts, will be published in 2023. Corso has produced for the New York and London stages, and she has served as a contributing TV Film Correspondent to NBC Today Show. Corso’s NFT Collection, entitled “Brooklyn Story,” developed from the first 10 chapter manuscript pages from “Brooklyn Story,” with collaboration by Mowsse artists Junior Charles and Alvaro Luna.
Maya Mercer
Maya Mercer is a French-American self-taught visual artist, who calls herself a regionalist “photo-cinema” artist. Her work has been shown in galleries, museum exhibitions and art fairs throughout North America and Europe, and she is currently featured in “Documenta 15, 2022,” a renowned contemporary art exhibition. As a photography and video artist, Mercer’s work touches on themes of culture, poverty, violence against women, and other challenging and disruptive subjects. Mercer currently offers one unique NFT Collection on Mowsse, Recycle the Dolls.
Jae Rae
Jae Rae, otherwise known as “JaeRae Live” is a renegade spiritual healer who practices so many spiritual modalities that it’s impossible to label her. A mother of three and a world-renowned healer, she is known for her irreverent, rogue take on spiritual readings. Using tarot, astrology, automatic writing, mediumship, and more, Jae Rae’s aim is to help her fans go from living a low vibe life to a high vibe one. She offers a tarot text line, spirituality classes, virtual sessions, and Instagram Lives to engage audiences. Her first NFT project, “Numerology JAEnesis Collection,” includes the digital token, a personalized numerology chart, and a one-of-a-kind painting by Susie Cortez for the NFT purchaser.
“These three women are celebrated and recognized in different ways, and the Collections they offer are clear expressions of the underlying value that NFTs provide to artists of all media,” said Mowsse Creative Director Susie Cortez. “In the NFT world, women are working hard to create space for themselves, and it’s my goal as Mowsse’ Creative Director to balance the scales. Creative women deserve to shine in the space. It’s my privilege to showcase these and others on Mowsse.”
