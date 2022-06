Personalized ‘Smart’ Medicine: Why Today’s Tech Holds the Key to Better Health

In The Future You, author Harry Glorikian helps readers understand how to use technology (that they very likely already have) to create personalized healthcare experiences. Harry Glorikian is a global business expert, healthcare entrepreneur, podcaster and author.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Need to lose a few pounds? Toss and turn all night with insomnia? Curious about risk factors for conditions like cancer or diabetes? As the saying goes, there’s an app for that — lots of them, in fact — and these apps, either individually or combined with wearable devices, can continuously monitor just about any aspect of physical and mental health. Data-driven healthcare tech is here, and it has the power to save lives if people know how to leverage it.

In his new book, The Future You: How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Help You Get Healthier, Stress Less, and Live Longer, biotech expert Harry Glorikian helps readers understand how to use technology (that they very likely already have) to create personalized healthcare experiences.

“The scenarios I’m going to describe in this book don’t just apply to someone with a rare condition or who is seriously ill,” Glorikian writes in his book’s introduction. “These are examples of how everyone can take advantage of AI and data analytics to stay healthy, get diagnosed more quickly, and sometimes, save on healthcare costs.”

In The Future You, readers will discover

- The ways in which technology and AI are already impacting healthcare and what new technologies are on the horizon

- The new healthcare business paradigm and how to navigate it

- How AI is helping doctors diagnose different cancers more precisely

- How everyday people have used smartphone and smartwatch technology to reach their health and fitness goals — and sometimes to survive a health crisis

- How to use and leverage AI data to improve health in monumental ways

- How to use available tech to simplify healthcare scenarios such as doctor visits, managing one’s own health records, coping with chronic disease, broadening awareness about a specific genetic profile and much more

- How scientists around the world used AI to develop COVID vaccines and how AI will help scientists predict future outbreaks more rapidly

Glorikian’s overarching message is clear: There’s quite literally nothing about health and wellness that won’t be utterly transformed by the power of AI. The Future You will show readers what's coming — and what is already here.

“I want readers to feel inspired to see how they can use the technology they already have to make changes in their lives,” Glorikian says. “Maybe it's as simple as using your smartphone to count your daily steps. Or maybe it's downloading a meal-tracking app or doing a virtual reality workout. This book can be a roadmap to personalized health and wellness for everyone.”

About the Author

Harry Glorikian is a global business expert, healthcare entrepreneur, podcaster and author. For over three decades, he has built a breadth of successful ventures in the healthcare space, and he is well known for being at the forefront of helping invest in and grow innovative healthcare companies that are tackling groundbreaking areas of healthcare and biotechnology. A sought-after speaker, Glorikian is frequently quoted in the media and regularly asked to assess, influence, and be part of innovative concepts and trends. He holds four U.S. patents in telecommunications and has others pending.

Glorikian currently serves as a General Partner at Scientia Ventures, a VC firm focused on upleveling companies that have the potential to transform healthcare. Additionally, Glorikian serves on the boards of StageZero Life Sciences (TSX: SZLS), a publicly traded healthcare technology business dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood, and Drumroll Health, which develops AI technologies to foster closer partnerships between patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare companies.

He is also the author of MoneyBall Medicine: Thriving in the New Data-Driven Healthcare Market and the diagnostics textbook Commercializing Novel IVDs: A Comprehensive Manual for Success, and is the host of The Harry Glorikian Show podcast series.

Glorikian holds an MBA from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University. Harry has addressed the National Institutes of Health, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, World Theranostics Congress, and other audiences, worldwide.

Visit https://glorikian.com/ for more information