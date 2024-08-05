Might of the Chain is the Leadership Book Every American Should Read

Beautifully written and brimming with rich insights, this work is purpose-built to help current and future generations of leaders improve their leadership proficiency, awaken their true potential, and rise to meet the epic challenges of our time. Mike Studeman, the former Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence and a retired Rear Admiral, is one of the nation’s leading national security professionals with extensive global experience in intelligence, foreign policy and defense matters.

Recently retired two-star Admiral Mike Studeman distills dozens of leadership traits into unique and colorful short stories.

Exercising principled, inspiring and enlightened leadership is critical to the future of every person, organization and the nation as a whole.” — Retired two-star Admiral Mike Studeman

ANNANDALE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The release of the leadership book Might of the Chain: Forging Leaders of Iron Integrity could not come at a more perfect time. Written by retired two-star Admiral Mike Studeman, this book is essential reading for every American citizen. Rising above the political fray, the admiral offers a pathway for revitalizing the quality of leadership across the country.

Although wise and inspiring leadership has been indispensable to building America’s greatness over the years, survey after survey shows trust in leaders across all sectors of society has sunk to all-time lows. Studeman correctly points out that the nation can ill-afford this leadership deficit at a time when domestic and international challenges are intensifying to breaking points.

According to Studeman, “Leadership truly matters, yet unfortunately, it has become a neglected and underappreciated skill, generating extraordinary disappointment, performance failures and dysfunction in too many places in our country. We must rejuvenate our leadership competencies. Exercising principled, inspiring and enlightened leadership is critical to the future of every person, organization and the nation as a whole.”

Might of the Chain: Forging Leaders of Iron Integrity distills over three decades of leadership experience into a treasury of colorful, never-heard-before stories that unveil the secrets of how to lead well in any role and under any condition. A beautifully written page-turner, the book highlights dozens of leadership traits and illustrates how they work in practice. As Studeman states, “The emphasis is on developing, nurturing and sustaining pressure-tested leadership qualities that lead to high morale, maximum performance, exceptional outcomes and lasting success.”

While the book adds distinctive breadth and depth to any study of leadership, it also provides unique glimpses into the world of intelligence, national security decision-making and world-shaking events from the Cold War to today. It is therefore no wonder that the book has been enthusiastically endorsed by the likes of Dr. Henry Kissinger, Robert Gates and Jim Stavridis.

Might of the Chain offers fresh leadership insights with universal application across any organization. The book holds appeal for those in business and government hoping to enhance trust, strengthen team integrity and achieve better results. Loaded with quotable quotes and highly motivating, Might of the Chain will also serve as an indispensable resource for students and young professionals eager to elevate their lives and the world around them.

About the Author

Mike Studeman, the former Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence and a retired Rear Admiral, is one of the nation’s leading national security professionals with extensive global experience in intelligence, foreign policy and defense matters. He is an internationally recognized expert on Asian affairs with deep expertise on China. Studeman is currently a MITRE National Security Fellow and a member of the Board of Advisors of the National Bureau of Asian Research. In 2005, he was presidentially appointed as a White House Fellow, the nation’s premier program for leadership and public service.

Studeman has led intelligence operations at every level from the tactical to the strategic, and in Navy, joint, national and interagency assignments. He has supported combat operations ranging from Desert Storm to the Balkans to Afghanistan. He also helped formulate strategies and execute operations to deal with challenges from Iran, North Korea, Russia and China. A graduate of the College of William and Mary, Studeman is also an Honors Graduate in Mandarin Chinese from the Defense Language Institute, a Distinguished Graduate of the National War College and a Distinguished Graduate in Asian Affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School. Studeman is married to his college sweetheart and is the proud father of two sons.

For more information, visit https://www.mikestudeman.com, or connect with the author on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikestudeman/.

Might of the Chain: Forging Leaders of Iron Integrity

Publisher: Stone Tower Press

Release Date: July 2024

ISBN-13: ‎979-8989400836

Available from Amazon.com, BN.com, www.stonetowerpress.com and other online retailers

