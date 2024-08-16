Conquer Self-Sabotage By Overcoming These 5 Hazardous Attitudes

Former commercial aviator Ricky Brown shares his insights to help audiences course-correct their own mindsets before experiencing serious consequences. Author Ricky Brown

Former commercial aviator Ricky Brown shares a powerful, self-awareness tool previously available only to pilots in his new book.

We all know the saying, 'Your attitude determines your altitude,' but awareness alone isn't enough to create change. Knowledge without action is like having wings but never taking flight.” — Pilot, speaker and author Ricky Brown

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wrong attitude can sabotage a career, a business and a marriage, but here’s the catch: The person who embodies the attitude is typically the last to know, explains former commercial pilot and flight instructor Ricky Brown.

“Oftentimes, a person who has a hazardous attitude — everyone knows it, except for the most important person, which is themself,” Brown said.

Why take lessons in attitude adjustments from a pilot? Because the Federal Aviation Administration identified five hazardous attitudes as factors in nearly every aircraft accident, and, as Brown points out, “Crashes in life are not exclusive to aviation.”

In his new book, The Five Hazardous Attitudes: Ways to Win the War Within, Brown explores each of these attitudes — anti-authority, invulnerability, macho, impulsivity and resignation — and brings them to life through compelling stories with clear points of application, making it an essential read for anyone seeking to conquer self-sabotage, eliminate blind spots, and improve both their professional and personal lives.

“We can learn costly lessons from the characters in the book without having to pay the price ourselves,” Brown noted.

Brown includes a powerful self-awareness tool to help readers recognize these damaging traits within themselves, and then he takes it one step further: Brown reveals the corresponding antidotes for each hazardous attitude and equips readers with the strategies — and the encouragement — to conquer their destructive tendencies from the inside out.

“We all know the saying, 'Your attitude determines your altitude,' but awareness alone isn't enough to create change,” Brown added. “Knowledge without action is like having wings but never taking flight.”

About the Author

Pilot, speaker and author Ricky Brown has shared his transformational message throughout the U.S. as well as in Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Jordan, Turkey and Ghana, to name a few. He's been a commercial pilot, pilot instructor, and has served in ministry for over 20 years as a church planter and lead pastor. He is also a United States Air Force veteran. He is the president and founder of Speak Life Inc. He has served on various nonprofit boards and speaks to a wide audience, from corporations to congregations and universities. His signature talks center on The Five Hazardous Attitudes. He and his wife, Amber, and his daughter live in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

For more information, please visit www.architectyourattitude.com, or follow Brown on Instagram (@allthingsrickyb) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/allthingsrickyb/).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Five-Hazardous-Attitudes-Ways-Within/dp/1962401456

The Five Hazardous Attitudes: Ways to Win the War Within

Publisher: Avail

Paperback: ‎190 pages

ISBN-13: ‎978-1962401456

Available from Amazon.com and www.architectyourattitude.com

