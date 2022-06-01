MarketsandMarkets Biogene Confex 2022 – Evolution of Targeted Therapies & the Human Microbiome
EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years and only accelerated by the pandemic, the healthcare system around the world has grown by leaps & bounds & investment into novel innovations, techniques and improvement of existing infrastructure has increased tenfold. Various fields & niches have benefitted during this time while a few others have emerged into the forefront.
To gain better efficiency & higher probability of success during treatment and assistance with accurate drug development, a biomarker-based patient selection system has been introduced with subsequent growth of companion diagnostics (CDx). Together, they have allowed doctors, researchers and scientists to explore targeted therapies which shall play a huge part in the management of & fight against silent killers like cancer.
Parallelly, huge inroads have been made into understanding the fragile balance of the human microbiome. Comprising of over a 100 trillion microorganisms including fungi, bacteria & viruses, their efforts in stimulating the immune system, destruction & disposal of toxic bacteria and synthesis of vitamins & amino acids allow them to be even considered as a supporting organ.
The synergy between the microbiome and our internal systems is symbiotic but can easily be disturbed adversely in case of rise in pathogenic bacteria or as collateral damage when suffering from other diseases. Here’s where probiotics can play a crucial, balancing role in reverting the ecosystem to a stable & natural state.
The MarketsandMarkets BIOGENE CONFEX 2022 scheduled for the 16th-17th of JUNE 2022 at SAN DIEGO, USA aims to explore current trends and disruptions, future opportunities & challenges, novel innovations and the state of regulatory policies as evolving technologies propel the world forward.
An expert gathering of medical directors, chief investigators, clinical research specialists, chief scientific officers and CEOs shall be presenting their findings & share enriching insights!
A brief of the 2 co-related conferences which form the MarketsandMarkets Biogene Confex is available below.
7TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS BIOMARKER & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS CONFERENCE
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Commercialization of Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
• Proteomics and Genomics based Biomarkers
• Biomarker Drug Discovery and Assay Development
• Multiplex Companion Diagnostics and Regulatory Guidelines
• Design of clinical trials in Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
• Digital Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Precision Medicine, and Big Data
• Clinical Applications of Biomarkers in Immuno-Oncology, Neurology, and Inflammatory Diseases
FEW OF THE INDUSTRY LEADERS PRESENTING:
• John Rossi, SVP, Head, Translational Medicine, CERo THERAPEUTICS
• Andrea Giuliani, Director, Business Development, Oncology & Precision Diagnostics, QIAGEN
• Hedieh Saffari, Biomarker Clinical Assay Lead, Manager, PFIZER
• Zheng Feng, Head, Molecular Biomarkers & Genomics, EMD SERONO
• Mike Baratta, Scientific Director, Clinical Biomarker Development & Innovation, TAKEDA
• Christos Patriotis, Program Director, Breast & GYN Cancers, NCI, NIH
• Partha Das, Medical Director, Oncology CDx and Biomarkers, AMGEN
• Yisrael Katz, Medical Director, Clinical Development, VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS
• Paul Kassner, SVP, Quantitative & Computational Biology, RAPT THERAPEUTICS
• Francie Barron, VP Innovation & Partnerships, CARDEABIO
• Roy Baynes, SVP, & Head Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer, MERCK RESEARCH LABORATORIES
4TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN MICROBIOME & PROBIOTICS CONFERENCE
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Microbial Innovations - applying new microbiome findings.
• Microbiome as a science and its clinical applications - skin, gut & women’s health.
• Paediatrics and infant health.
• Analysing the concept of probiotics.
• Strain Identification.
• R&D to commercialization - effectively translating research into commercialization.
• Right branding and marketing of probiotics products.
• The future of probiotics in the consumer marketplace.
• Regulatory updates.
A GLIMPSE OF OUR EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL
• Julius Goepp, Founder, CEO, SCALED MICROBIOMICS
• Emily Stein, CEO, PRIMAL HEALTH INC.
• Nicole M. Scott, CEO and Founder, CYBELE MICROBIOME
• Yug Varma, CEO, PHI THERAPEUTICS
• Maya Ivanjesku, Chief Scientific Officer, DAKOTA BIOTECH
• Aubrey Levitt, Co-Founder, POSTBIOTICS PLUS
• Oliver Worsley, CEO, SEQUENTIAL SKIN
• Madeline Lauf, Founder, BEGIN HEALTH
• Larry Weiss, CEO & Founder, SYMBIOME
• Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, Co-Founder, President and CEO, MICRONOMA
• Dana Buckman, CEO, BIOFORM SOLUTIONS
WHEN: 16th - 17th June 2022
WHERE: Double Tree by Hilton, San Diego - Mission Valley, USA
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
To gain better efficiency & higher probability of success during treatment and assistance with accurate drug development, a biomarker-based patient selection system has been introduced with subsequent growth of companion diagnostics (CDx). Together, they have allowed doctors, researchers and scientists to explore targeted therapies which shall play a huge part in the management of & fight against silent killers like cancer.
Parallelly, huge inroads have been made into understanding the fragile balance of the human microbiome. Comprising of over a 100 trillion microorganisms including fungi, bacteria & viruses, their efforts in stimulating the immune system, destruction & disposal of toxic bacteria and synthesis of vitamins & amino acids allow them to be even considered as a supporting organ.
The synergy between the microbiome and our internal systems is symbiotic but can easily be disturbed adversely in case of rise in pathogenic bacteria or as collateral damage when suffering from other diseases. Here’s where probiotics can play a crucial, balancing role in reverting the ecosystem to a stable & natural state.
The MarketsandMarkets BIOGENE CONFEX 2022 scheduled for the 16th-17th of JUNE 2022 at SAN DIEGO, USA aims to explore current trends and disruptions, future opportunities & challenges, novel innovations and the state of regulatory policies as evolving technologies propel the world forward.
An expert gathering of medical directors, chief investigators, clinical research specialists, chief scientific officers and CEOs shall be presenting their findings & share enriching insights!
A brief of the 2 co-related conferences which form the MarketsandMarkets Biogene Confex is available below.
7TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS BIOMARKER & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS CONFERENCE
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Commercialization of Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
• Proteomics and Genomics based Biomarkers
• Biomarker Drug Discovery and Assay Development
• Multiplex Companion Diagnostics and Regulatory Guidelines
• Design of clinical trials in Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
• Digital Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Precision Medicine, and Big Data
• Clinical Applications of Biomarkers in Immuno-Oncology, Neurology, and Inflammatory Diseases
FEW OF THE INDUSTRY LEADERS PRESENTING:
• John Rossi, SVP, Head, Translational Medicine, CERo THERAPEUTICS
• Andrea Giuliani, Director, Business Development, Oncology & Precision Diagnostics, QIAGEN
• Hedieh Saffari, Biomarker Clinical Assay Lead, Manager, PFIZER
• Zheng Feng, Head, Molecular Biomarkers & Genomics, EMD SERONO
• Mike Baratta, Scientific Director, Clinical Biomarker Development & Innovation, TAKEDA
• Christos Patriotis, Program Director, Breast & GYN Cancers, NCI, NIH
• Partha Das, Medical Director, Oncology CDx and Biomarkers, AMGEN
• Yisrael Katz, Medical Director, Clinical Development, VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS
• Paul Kassner, SVP, Quantitative & Computational Biology, RAPT THERAPEUTICS
• Francie Barron, VP Innovation & Partnerships, CARDEABIO
• Roy Baynes, SVP, & Head Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer, MERCK RESEARCH LABORATORIES
4TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN MICROBIOME & PROBIOTICS CONFERENCE
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Microbial Innovations - applying new microbiome findings.
• Microbiome as a science and its clinical applications - skin, gut & women’s health.
• Paediatrics and infant health.
• Analysing the concept of probiotics.
• Strain Identification.
• R&D to commercialization - effectively translating research into commercialization.
• Right branding and marketing of probiotics products.
• The future of probiotics in the consumer marketplace.
• Regulatory updates.
A GLIMPSE OF OUR EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL
• Julius Goepp, Founder, CEO, SCALED MICROBIOMICS
• Emily Stein, CEO, PRIMAL HEALTH INC.
• Nicole M. Scott, CEO and Founder, CYBELE MICROBIOME
• Yug Varma, CEO, PHI THERAPEUTICS
• Maya Ivanjesku, Chief Scientific Officer, DAKOTA BIOTECH
• Aubrey Levitt, Co-Founder, POSTBIOTICS PLUS
• Oliver Worsley, CEO, SEQUENTIAL SKIN
• Madeline Lauf, Founder, BEGIN HEALTH
• Larry Weiss, CEO & Founder, SYMBIOME
• Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, Co-Founder, President and CEO, MICRONOMA
• Dana Buckman, CEO, BIOFORM SOLUTIONS
WHEN: 16th - 17th June 2022
WHERE: Double Tree by Hilton, San Diego - Mission Valley, USA
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
events@marketsandmarkets.com