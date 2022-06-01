Williston / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A1002866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney

STATION: Williston VSP

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 0633

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Stephen Romprey

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VICTIM: Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault or related charges

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 11, 2022 Troopers from the Williston barracks took a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention order that occurred in Jericho, VT. Investigation showed that Stephen Romprey had contacted a protected party named in a Final Order for Relief from Abuse whom he was prohibited from contacting. Stephen was eventually located and cited for the violation and is scheduled to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2022 0830

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

