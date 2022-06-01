Williston / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1002866
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney
STATION: Williston VSP
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 0633
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Stephen Romprey
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault or related charges
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 11, 2022 Troopers from the Williston barracks took a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention order that occurred in Jericho, VT. Investigation showed that Stephen Romprey had contacted a protected party named in a Final Order for Relief from Abuse whom he was prohibited from contacting. Stephen was eventually located and cited for the violation and is scheduled to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2022 0830
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Sweeney
Vermont State Police – Williston
2777 St. George Rd.
Williston, VT 05495
Phone – 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742