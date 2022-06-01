Submit Release
Williston / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1002866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Christopher Sweeney                     

STATION:   Williston VSP                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 0633

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED:  Stephen Romprey                                            

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault or related charges

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 11, 2022 Troopers from the Williston barracks took a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention order that occurred in Jericho, VT.  Investigation showed that Stephen Romprey had contacted a protected party named in a Final Order for Relief from Abuse whom he was prohibited from contacting.  Stephen was eventually located and cited for the violation and is scheduled to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2022 0830           

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Christopher Sweeney

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone – 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

