Wisecars’ next focus is the Latin America Car rental industry

Wisecars announces a new partnership with Localiza

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car rental comparison site Wisecars announces a new partnership with Localiza, the biggest car rental company in Latin America and one of the largest in the world by size of the fleet and market capitalization.

By Wisecars’ data, just last month about a million and a half people were looking for a car rental in Mexico, about a million in Puerto Rico, and about 800 000 in Brazil. Wisecars is now working with most of the bigger car rental companies in Latin America including Localiza, Hertz, Unidas, National, Alamo and Enterprise, making it easier for travelers to compare deals.

This partnership builds on Wisecars's announcement that the company is investing in partnership development with a commitment to offer a large vehicle rental fleet in Latin America and to grow its partnerships globally.

Recently Localiza announced the process of merging with Unidas. “We are glad both companies are expanding and that we were able to start the partnership during a momentum” stated Felicity Travaini the CEO of Wisecars. “It’s great to see Latin America’s travel industry growing.”

Wisecars' next focus is the Latin America Car rental industry

