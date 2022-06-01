GREGG STEIN, TRIPLE G VENTURES FOUNDING PARTNER AND SKOOG CEO SELECTED MOST INFLUENTIAL CEO 2022 BY CEO MONTHLY

GREGG STEIN, TRIPLE G VENTURES FOUNDING PARTNER AND SKOOG CEO

Recognized among individuals from across the business landscape who have provided influential leadership and are setting standards for the year ahead

I believe I’m speaking for all startup and growth CEOs when I say that I can’t imagine doing anything other than helping other founders realize their dreams.” — Gregg Stein, Founder and CEO, Triple G Ventures

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning CEO and startup growth specialist Gregg Stein has been recognized for the second year in a row, this time as Most Influential CEO of 2022 by CEO MONTHLY. Founder of startup accelerator Triple G Ventures and CEO of SKOOG, music tech and children’s interactive play innovator, Stein coaches, mentors and leads a portfolio of rising brands from foundation through scale-up worldwide.CEO Monthly is a digital publication, distributed monthly to a circulation of 60,000 CEOs, directors, top-tier decision-makers, and C-suite executives internationally. Their CEO of the YEAR award has been designed to bring forward individuals from across the business landscape who have provided influential leadership and are setting standards for the year ahead.Founder and CEO Gregg Stein commented, “What an honor to be recognized among a field of peers who are doing some incredible things in their own businesses. I believe I’m speaking for all startup and growth CEOs when I say that I can’t imagine doing anything other than helping other founders realize their dreams.”Stein is a veteran of the Consumer Electronics, Musical Instrument, Education Technology, and Packaged Goods industries who has led multiple brands from ideation through commercial success at scale. Taking a hands-on approach, he brings deep expertise and a stellar team to brands at every stage of their lifecycle, from back-of-napkin startups to established brands looking for a pivot.“I like to take an active operational role in each of the brands that we work with at Triple G Ventures, from CEO to Sales, Marketing, Product, or Organizational roles, so I can interact directly with the teams that execute against growth plans,” said Stein. Time Management, clear communication, and accountability are among the key attributes that Stein says are vital to an organization looking to outperform its segment. “Anyone can execute on the basics, but it takes more to excel.”Dynamic, forward-thinking visionary, dedicated to unlocking the potential of great people, great ideas, and emerging technologies. 20+ years of experience building, leading, and scaling connected IoT consumer electronics, ed-tech, audio/music tech, and content businesses to $500m+ with several exits. Specifically recognized for scaling ION Audio, ROLI, and Kano Computing, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2018 and 2019, just behind Apple.Developed products and partnerships with Apple, Warner Bros., Disney, and Microsoft, resulting in multiple TIME's Best Invention, Toy of the Year, CES Innovation, and recognition(s). Knows how to build global brands and bring connected platforms and devices from ideation through manufacturing, retail, and direct sales to customers including but not limited to Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, FNAC, JD.com, Media Markt/Saturn, MoMA, Target, Walmart and more. Strength in brand, product, teams, marketing, sales, partnerships, ops, and P&L results.Holds degrees from Berklee College of Music, Harvard University, and recently completed an executive program at MIT's Sloan School of Management.Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands. Triple G is a consultancy scaling “tech for good” companies focused on the way we live, work, play and create.With proven track records across IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Technology, Information Technology, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, CleanTech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers, and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success.Triple G Ventures specializes in brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Triple G was recently recognized with an International StevieBusiness Award, “Company of the Year”.

