Westminster Barracks / DUI # 3
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 22B1003356
TROOPER: Zachary Trocki
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT# 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/01/22 – 0001 hours
LOCATION: Vermont Interstate 91, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Edward Lamphere
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 1, 2022, at approximately 00:01 hours, a Vermont State Police stopped to check on a stranded motorist on 91 Northbound at mile marker 37 in the Town of Rockingham.
Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as 49-year-old Edward C. Lamphere, was found to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. Lamphere was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Lamphere was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 06/28/22 at 1:00 PM to answer to the charge of DUI #3.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/28/22
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.