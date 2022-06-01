Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI # 3

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 22B1003356

TROOPER: Zachary Trocki

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/01/22 – 0001 hours

LOCATION: Vermont Interstate 91, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Edward Lamphere

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

On June 1, 2022, at approximately 00:01 hours, a Vermont State Police stopped to check on a stranded motorist on 91 Northbound at mile marker 37 in the Town of Rockingham.

 

Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as 49-year-old Edward C. Lamphere, was found to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. Lamphere was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Lamphere was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 06/28/22 at 1:00 PM to answer to the charge of DUI #3.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/28/22       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

