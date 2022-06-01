Jordan Rudess, Triple G Ventures & Synthogy Unveil 'Pocket Piano' at NAMM 2022

Pocket Piano is the first modular professional piano keyboard that fits into a backpack.

We're incredibly proud and excited to have music icon and master player Jordan Rudess showcase the Pocket Piano” — Josep Bergada, Founder & CEO

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy award winner and renowned Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess will be front and center leading the North American launch of (and playing) the Pocket Piano in the Triple G Ventures booth at NAMM 2022 (Booth 10107). A modular 88-key piano that not only fits in a backpack but includes the incomparable Synthogy Piano sounds onboard.Pocket Piano is a digital keyboard designed and developed in Barcelona, Spain. At NAMM, the company features a brand new professional piano that comes complete with Synthetic Ivory Piano sounds onboard. Additional sounds are generated via a separate iOS app, that uses the latest in piano sampling technology, gathered from some of the finest pianos in the world, such as the Ravenscroft 275, Fazioli concert grand, Bösendorfer Imperial Grand, Steinway Model D, Kawai-Shigeru grands, Yamaha Concert grands, and more.Pocket Piano is a MIDI-compatible, touch-sensitive, fully expandable, 87-key digital piano keyboard powered by a rechargeable Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery, with a playing time duration of about 4 hours. Each octave section of the piano keyboard magnetically connects and can be arranged in any order. The keyboard and foot pedals are connected wirelessly, via Bluetooth connectivity to any iOS or Android device."Founder & CEO Josep Bergada said, "We're incredibly proud and excited to have music icon and master player Jordan Rudess showcase the Pocket Piano with his incredible talent, not only by playing it live but also with his extensive guidance in its development and tuning."PocketPiano will be available for pre-order at www.PocketPiano.com starting June the 1st and will be shipping in Fall 2022. Pocket Piano will retail for $1399 MSRP and the Wooden Premium PocketPiano limited series will retail for $4299 and will be coming to dealing global retail/e-tailers soon.The first portable professional piano that accompanies you whenever you go. It is a complete professional piano, with 7 octaves and 1 pedal. The key is its design: it’s divided into modules, so you can connect only the octaves you need. And, when you finish playing, you just have to put it back in your backpack.Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands. Triple G is a consultancy scaling “tech for good” companies focused on the way we live, work, play and create.

